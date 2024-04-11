The future of The Superyacht Group Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Martin Redmayne outlines the opportunity to move in a new, intelligent and strategic direction…

Following the recent acquisition of The Superyacht Forum by the Amsterdam RAI, we want to share with the market our motives and plans for the future.



Having been in the industry for more than 35 years and watched the evolution of the media landscape, with various publications coming and going, information and news websites emerging and the event calendar becoming massively congested, it seems logical to pivot into a new era and focus on what we think the market still needs and expects from The Superyacht Group – serious information, respected opinions, real analysis and strategic advice.

Therefore, we have made a clear decision to focus on our two-core information and intelligence channels – The Superyacht Report and SuperyachtNews.com – and then invest our time and continue to build our team for the future of The Superyacht Agency. Yes, The Superyacht Forum was one of our flagship brands and we enjoyed the time we spent with the market and the hundreds of industry leaders who joined us every year. However, we believe that after 30 years, the time has come to step out of the big event scene and move into what we will call The Superyacht Focus Groups (working title), smaller gatherings of experts with strategic objectives linked to some of our core editorial topics and to our consultancy projects.

The Superyacht Report will evolve into a powerful quarterly work of reference, driven by timely themes and supported by relevant market analysis and forecasts that will keep the market informed with credible intelligence. SuperyachtNews.com will undergo some strategic changes and improvements to clearly differentiate our information mission and vision from all of the other superyacht websites that currently exist. You may have noticed our “we don’t do click bait” campaign; this will be reinforced and strengthened over the next year and you will see a shift in the content strategy, where we promise to only publish information that we feel is interesting, relevant and credible, aimed directly at those people who want something that’s worth reading.

This is an exciting time for The Superyacht Group and we want to step out of the typical media landscape, not just responding to information that is fed via PR machines and then regurgitated as fresh, but duplicated content, using the words ‘exclusive’ or ‘breaking news’. We will work with industry experts, technical partners, regulators, consultants and respected advisors in the market to generate serious and valuable news content, opinion pieces, technical reports, white papers and features. We want SuperyachtNews.com to be the information platform that is an aggregator and source of real information – so owners, family offices, captains, advisors and intermediaries will rely upon its in-depth archives for research, validation and valuable insights into all aspects of the market.

Along with these two powerful and respected media channels, read and referred to by the most important network in the industry, our focus will also be directed on The Superyacht Agency, which has for the past ten years been a form of stealthy consultancy division, in the world of market forecasting, analysis, due diligence, strategy and business modelling. Operating under the radar, working for owners, investors, CEOs, CFOs, regional governments, tourist boards and financial institutions, we are excited to broaden our scope and raise our profile over the coming years to become the leading strategic consultancy, focused on the superyacht sector.

Having worked on a range of strategic research projects from the Philippines to Palma Mallorca, from the Maldives to Marseille and from Saudi to Singapore, we recognise that the superyacht market is about to go through some fundamental shifts in the next ten years. Investors are looking to buy into the market, owners are looking for more clarity or due diligence, CEOs are looking for independent advice and opinions, business leaders are searching for an exit, suppliers are looking for market validation and strategic insights. The whole market is looking for intelligence and forecasts that are not just based on counting orders, transactions and deliveries.

The Superyacht Agency has evolved from being a strategic branding and marketing agency into a strategic business consultancy, similar to a Deloitte or McKinsey, but exclusively focused on the superyacht eco-system. Having delivered more than 150 consultancy projects to a wide spectrum of clients, ranging from competitor benchmarking to migration studies, from economic impact studies to business modelling and validation, not to mention due diligence for owners on shipyard or yacht selection and brand analysis for some of the most powerful brands in our industry, we feel confident that this fits our future plans and is where we can add the most value to the market. If you would like to discuss utilising the Superyacht Agency consultancy services, email martin@thesuperyachtgroup.com or download our 2024 media pack and one of our team will be in touch.

With our two powerful media channels and a brilliant industry network of experts and advisors, combined with our team of journalists, analysts and market researchers, our plan is to create the most respected information and intelligence resource for industry leaders and support this model with a sector specific strategic consultancy that helps owners, investors, governments and CEOs become smarter, more efficient and more effective for the future.

And just to let you know, you will see The Superyacht Group feature on stage at The Superyacht Forum and during other events in the calendar, but in a completely different role. We will be driving the conversations and debates, presenting unique intelligence and strategic analysis to make sure the industry is always moving forward and growing.

It’s an exciting time and we’re looking forward to this new focused direction.

