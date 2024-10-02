U-Boat Worx secures new investors and CEO Bart van Nunen has joined the submersible specialists following investments generated from new company shareholders…

U-Boat Worx has appointed Bart van Nunen as its new CEO, alongside the addition of new shareholders, as the company seeks to further expand its technological capabilities and market presence. Founder Bert Houtman will remain involved as a shareholder and ambassador, helping to guide the company’s future development.

“We are beginning a journey of remarkable innovation,” says van Nunen. “With the support of our new shareholders, we are well-positioned to continue delivering safe and unparalleled underwater experiences. We look forward to building on our strong relationships with our customers and partners, and to further solidifying our place as a pioneer in the field of underwater exploration.”

Van Nunen brings a wealth of experience from the technology and manufacturing sectors, with U-Boat Worx highlighting that his sailing background complements his technical expertise, despite his non-yachting industry origins. His leadership is expected to focus on advancing the company’s engineering capabilities and expanding its global footprint.

The company has outlined plans to introduce new submersible models, incorporating sustainable innovations in both manufacturing processes and vessel design. “Environmental responsibility is a core value for us,” explains Liam de Vries, Sustainability Manager. “As we grow, we remain committed to minimising our ecological footprint by using eco-friendly materials and implementing energy-efficient manufacturing processes.”

The new shareholders, who bring expertise from technology, marine engineering and sustainable energy sectors, have made an undisclosed investment. This is expected to provide U-Boat Worx with additional resources to develop its submersible technology and support its international expansion.

“U-Boat Worx is uniquely positioned in the underwater exploration market with its innovative technologies and strong brand reputation,” adds Anna Müller, a representative from one of the investment firms. “We believe in their mission and are excited to support their journey towards becoming a global leader in this niche sector.”

