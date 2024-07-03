 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Sanlorenzo sign €91.5 million sustainable development agreement

By SuperyachtNews

Sanlorenzo sign €91.5 million sustainable development agreement

The Italian shipyard will work alongside local government to implement an industrial investment programme…

Sanlorenzo and its subsidiary Bluegame have signed an agreement with the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT), Invitalia and the Tuscany Regional Government to implement an industrial investment programme valued at €91.5 million. This programme aims to enhance sustainability, technological innovation and production capacity in the Tuscany and Liguria regions.

“The agreement adds a further important piece to our vision of sustainable development of yachting and the ecosystem in which we operate and which we continue to enhance,” explains Massimo Perotti, President and CEO of Sanlorenzo.

The initiative will be executed at Sanlorenzo’s four main yards, with a focus on the use of green fuels, sustainable materials and increased digitalisation of services and processes.

It also includes the redevelopment of abandoned industrial areas and the modernisation of factory spaces to align with contemporary production best practices.

The agreement includes plans to hire over 200 direct workers by 2026, with a more than proportional employment impact on the local supply chain.

“We are happy to be able to count on the support and collaboration of the institutions, to support Sanlorenzo in its role as ambassador of the excellence and competitiveness of Made in Italy in the world,” adds Perotti.

