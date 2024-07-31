 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Royal Huisman Group acquired by O2 Capital Partners

By SuperyachtNews

Royal Huisman Group acquired by O2 Capital Partners

The current owners of Royal Huisman, Huisfit, and Rondal have confirmed that the group will be sold to the Dutch investment firm…

Royal Huisman Group is set for new ownership following the sale to O2 Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in the Netherlands. The management team at Royal Huisman remains unchanged as the company aims to continue its growth under the new owners.

“Our goal is to further build on the current healthy foundation and invest in the future of this iconic company for the long term,” says Philip Sluiter, owner of O2 Capital Partners. “We recognise the potential in the combination of craftsmanship and innovation that characterises Royal Huisman Group.”

O2 Capital Partners typically focus on long-term investments, favouring sectors such as manufacturing, services, leisure, and tech. Within the maritime sector, their portfolio includes Simon Maritiem, which specialises in maritime contracting and maintenance, Hebo Maritiemservice, a provider of maritime services, and BKV Kraanverhuur, which offers crane rental services for shipbuilding.

After a decade of involvement, the current shareholders, Koninklijke Doeksen and Parcom, are facilitating the transition to new ownership under O2 Capital Partners.

“It has been an honour to support and develop Royal Huisman Group into the leading company it is today,” says Jan Willem Doeksen, a spokesperson for the current shareholders. “We leave behind a company with a strong order portfolio and a dedicated team of specialists.”

Under the new ownership, Jan Timmerman, CEO of Royal Huisman Group, maintains that the Dutch shipyard is ready to embark on the next phase in its long history.

“Despite a challenging decade, the current shareholders have always provided us with the trust and support for which I am grateful,” he says. “With the arrival of O2 Capital Partners, we have found a new investor who shares our values and passion and will assist us in realising our ambitious strategy for the long term.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in August 2024.

