TSF Keynote: Fuelling the future On Day Two of The Superyacht Forum, Lateral Naval Architects and PA Consulting will discuss the Hydrogen infrastructure strategy…

James Roy and Simon Brealey of Lateral Naval Architects will take to the stage for the opening keynote session on Day 2 of The Superyacht Forum to discuss the feasibility of implementing a hydrogen infrastructure network.

If we are to achieve a realistic goal of zero-impact Superyachts and offer the market a real alternative for the future, we need to make our market ready for the future. This requires a whole rethink of how a yacht looks, operates and performs.

Last year Simon Brealey was invited to speak on the panel titled ‘Superyacht 2030: How much energy can we save?’ Kicking off the discussion with a poignant opening, “ There are two different ways to save energy on a superyacht. You can make incremental changes, and gain small percentage increases here and there, but if you really want to change the energy consumption then you need to look at the fundamental dimensions, that’s how you can save 30 per cent.”

Hydrogen-powered vessels may well be the future of the yacht market, but first, the industry needs to give itself the option to do this by building a suitable infrastructure. Tesla arguably set the benchmark for this - when they began to make their electric cars they soon realised that there were no superchargers, therefore, they decided to develop their own solution. They now have a massive global network of superchargers which allows them to provide electricity quickly to recharge the car batteries and ultimately make it more appealing to sell their sell cars. Are there elements of this strategy that could be translated into the yachting realm?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A T E R A L (@lateral_eng)

The program outline is now live and can be viewed here. There is a dynamic group of industry leaders and outsider thought leaders from Silicon Valley to come, with further announcements in the coming days.

The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam represents the flagship event in our 365-day mission to inspire, create, discuss and share content with everyone in The Superyacht Group Community. Be sure to join us at The Rai once again for The Superyacht Forum 2022. Please click here for membership registration, renewal and purchase.

Profile links

Lateral Naval Architects

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.