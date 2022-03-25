The State of the Market - Future Forecasts & Blue Sky Thinking
Martin Redmayne discusses the state of the market, with a particular emphasis on future thinking and considerations for the refit sector…
During The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition, which took place during YARE 2022, Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group, delivered a keynote session entitled The State of the Market - Future Forecasts & Blue Sky Thinking, which is now available to view exclusively for members of The Superyacht Group Community through the various membership levels, Essential, Executive and Enterprise.
Sign in to your membership to read the rest of this article
Don’t have a membership? Join Now.
Related news
TSG at YARE 2022
3 days ago
MB92 reaches major milestone
1 week ago
The medicine that killed the patient
1 week ago
Where next?
1 week ago
An end to Russian new builds?
1 week ago