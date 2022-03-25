 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - The State of the Market - Future Forecasts & Blue Sky Thinking

By

The State of the Market - Future Forecasts & Blue Sky Thinking

Martin Redmayne discusses the state of the market, with a particular emphasis on future thinking and considerations for the refit sector…

During The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition, which took place during YARE 2022, Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group, delivered a keynote session entitled The State of the Market - Future Forecasts & Blue Sky Thinking, which is now available to view exclusively for members of The Superyacht Group Community through the various membership levels, Essential, Executive and Enterprise.

Sign in to your membership to read the rest of this article

Don’t have a membership? Join Now.

Related news

Gulf Craft and Porto Montenegro partner for complimentary berthing

1 day ago

TSG at YARE 2022

3 days ago

MB92 reaches major milestone

1 week ago

‘It’s unwise to pay too much, but it’s worse to pay too little’

1 week ago

The medicine that killed the patient

1 week ago

Where next?

1 week ago

An end to Russian new builds?

1 week ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on