Dr Paolo Vitelli – The God Father of Superyachts Martin Redmayne invites you to join him in paying respects to the founder of the Azimut-Benetti Group…

Over the past 36 years I have met, dined, chatted, brainstormed and walked slowly around shipyards and yacht projects with perhaps the most important man in the superyacht industry. We lost Dr Paolo Vitelli, the Dottore, prematurely during the holiday season and I’m still coming to terms with the fact that he has gone. His legacy is far reaching, his impact huge, his wisdom vast and his passion unwavering, and he touched so many people in our industry with his charming style of engagement and his ability to listen to anyone who had something interesting to say. He’s built brands, fleets and products that have delivered success, innovation and enjoyment to so many and it is hard to think about our industry without him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and vast network of colleagues and employees over the decades of his tenure at the helm of the Azimut-Benetti Group.

This picture was captured in a rare meeting in Dusseldorf, where the maestro was joined by his peers and protégés, and, in my opinion, captures the essence of his ability to entertain and engage with those he was so fiercely competitive with, always focused on being the best at what he did.

We are currently working on our New Build edition of The Superyacht Report and I have made a decision to dedicate this issue to the life and times of the Dottore, and would like to invite the industry, those lucky people who worked for him, were inspired by him, who bought from him, who were mentored by him or just admired him to share their experiences, anecdotes and personal stories of their encounters with Dr Paolo Vitelli.

If you have any personal images that capture the essence of the man and his unique character and ability to be the best, please share them.

Just click on the link and share your personal account, memory or tribute to this incredible legend and let’s dedicate The Superyacht Report – New Build Focus to perhaps the most important and powerful superyacht builder of the past 40 years.

Rest in peace, Dottore … fair winds and following seas.

