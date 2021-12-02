The International Superyacht Summit returns With TSG as its media partner, the event represents an opportunity to explore the challenges and opportunities of the Gulf…

The International Superyacht Summit, Dubai, returns from 8-9 December with The Superyacht Group proudly re-joining the project as Media Partner. Under the benefaction of DP World’s subsidiary P&O Marinas and co-organised by Fabulous Yachts, the summit has been designed to educate delegates on the various developments ongoing in the region to build its domestic superyacht market, as well as utilising the opportunity to learn from an international delegation the various ways in which it can continue to develop its superyacht offering to create the first genuine superyachting hub in the UAE.

“This year will serve as a continuation of the great progress that has been made in Dubai and the wider UAE since the event’s inaugural event in 2018. The aim of the summit is to educate key stakeholders on the superyachting situation in the UAE, providing a summary of changes and inviting global businesses and individuals to partner with us on further developing the region,” starts Fabiana Maccarini, head of strategy of P&O Marinas. “Such has been the successes of the event to date, 2021 sees far more key local stakeholders throw their significant support behind the event including, but not limited to, Dubai’s Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Maritime City Authority, Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi and more, as well as seeing far more globally renowned yachting brands, across a variety of sectors, engaging with the event.”

In essence, the summit is a reflection of Dubai’s determination to become the Middle Eastern destination of choice for the yachting community, not just in terms of leisure, but in terms of being a business centre. With large scale infrastructure developments underway and an administration that has the ability to implement rapid change, that Dubai will grow in popularity for the superyacht community is almost an inevitability. As such, for global industry stakeholders with an active interest in the UAE and its neighbouring regions, this event is a must-attend.

That Dubai represents significant strategic interest to international partners is made clear by the fact that the likes of Damen Yachting, Ferretti Group, Lürssen, Oceanco, Camper & Nicholsons International, MB92, Burgess and more, have chosen to sponsor the 2021 event, with countless others attending.

As Media Partner for the event, The Superyacht Group’s chairman, Martin Redmayne, will be leading a number of the programme's key discussions in order to guide speakers and delegates through the various complexities of a region in superyachting flux. Over the course of the two-day event, topics will include the future of the gulf, building a superyacht destination, the vision for the future of the Gulf’s superyacht lifestyle and infrastructure, the Gulf’s optimal business model and landscape, sustainability, human capital and much more. For a full breakdown of the programme click here.

“The summit will also be an opportunity for us to highlight what has been achieved over the last two years. With greater input and teamwork on the part of a number of key authorities. During the forum we will be presenting a number of updates that relate to the simplification of regulation, the lessening of red tape, the improvement of operations and the opening up of a variety of new cruising locations,” continues Maccarini. “This is an incredibly exciting time for Dubai and the yachting world, but we know that there is much more work to be done.”

With so many exciting events either ongoing or on the near horizon, including but not limited to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dubai World Expo, the Qatar World Cup and various exciting infrastructure projects in the Red Sea, there has never been a more exciting time to explore the opportunities that Dubai and the wider Gulf region possess. If you would like to attend the event, click here, or if you wish to find out more about the summit, click here.

