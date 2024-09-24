The countdown is on! Boero YachtCoatings to launch a brand-new website and a special new product during Monaco Yacht Show…

Boero YachtCoatings is ready to participate at the Monaco Yacht Show from 25 to 28 September, a perfect opportunity to present a brand-new website that aims to highlight the important growth plan undertaken by the brand, consolidating its positioning through a completely renewed platform that puts customers’ needs first.

Through a streamlined and easy-to-navigate structure, the new interface aims to promote dynamic and intuitive navigation, favouring a mobile-first structure strongly linked to the user experience. In this way, each section of the site was designed to respond to a specific information need, aiming to position itself among the first results on search engine pages.

The site gathers the Boero know-how as a support service that is always at the customer’s side, offering a series of contents about the full Boero paint system, with Technical Specifications, Safety Data Sheets, Colours, News, etc., created specifically for the professional world. Ample space is also dedicated to common knowledge gaps about applications: Boero makes the “FAQs” section available on the site through which it is possible to check directly some common doubt as well as a contact form for additional support from the technical consultants team. In this way, the portal offers a direct channel between Boero and its customers: to further consolidate a relationship of trust based on experience and expertise in the commercial and technical fields.

The new Boero website, therefore, has been created to satisfy the needs of users looking for solutions, ideas or stimuli for the yacht and superyacht industry, making available a reservoir of profound knowledge that has its roots in the 50 years of history of the Nautical Division of Gruppo Boero and that still today looks forward to promoting knowledge and passion.

Additionally, the brand will introduce a new product at Monaco, the Epolight EU, a premium filler designed with advanced technology to offer lightness and durability, ideal for the most demanding applications in the nautical sector.

This new Boero filler stands out for its significantly reduced air entrapment and its easy-to-prepare 1:1 mix ratio, a key advantage for applicators while maintaining the high quality of Boero fillers, known for being easy to sand and shape, offering a smooth finish.

Other highlights

Boero YachtCoatings will present several top-quality solutions, including Altura 619 Extra, a high-performance anti-fouling paint with a copper-based composition that offers superior hull protection, and Magellan 630 Extra, an anti-fouling paint that incorporates advanced SPC silylacrylate technology to provide smooth and long-lasting protection for boats.

Boero will also bring its Challenger PRO, a premium topcoat known for its exceptional gloss and durability, perfect for high-end yacht and superyacht finishes.

Lastly, Boero will highlight Durepox – The Choice of Champions, a urethane epoxy coating that can be applied wet-on-wet, with exceptional adhesion and can be sanded within three hours. Known for its durability and strong resistance to UV rays, saltwater and harsh marine environments, this product is an ideal choice for high-performance yachts and is a favourite among professional sailing teams, such as the America’s cup Emirate Team New Zealand.

By participating in the Monaco Yacht Show, Boero YachtCoatings aims to confirm its leadership in the yacht and superyacht paint sector in Europe.

Find Boero at the Stand AL36 in the Quai Albert 1er Pavilion.

Profile links

Boero YachtCoatings

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.