 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - The countdown is on!

By SuperyachtNews in collaboration with Boero YachtCoatings

The countdown is on!

Boero YachtCoatings to launch a brand-new website and a special new product during Monaco Yacht Show…

Boero YachtCoatings is ready to participate at the Monaco Yacht Show from 25 to 28 September, a perfect opportunity to present a brand-new website that aims to highlight the important growth plan undertaken by the brand, consolidating its positioning through a completely renewed platform that puts  customers’ needs first.

Through a streamlined and easy-to-navigate structure, the new interface aims to promote dynamic and intuitive navigation, favouring a mobile-first structure strongly linked to the user experience. In this way, each section of the site was designed to respond to a specific information need, aiming to position itself among the first results on search engine pages.

The site gathers the Boero know-how as a support service that is always at the customer’s side, offering a series of contents about the full Boero paint system, with Technical Specifications, Safety Data Sheets, Colours, News, etc., created specifically for the professional world. Ample space is also dedicated to common knowledge gaps about applications: Boero makes the “FAQs” section available on the site through which it is possible to check directly some common doubt as well as a contact form for additional support from the technical consultants team. In this way, the portal offers a direct channel between Boero and its customers: to further consolidate a relationship of trust based on experience and expertise in the commercial and technical fields.

The new Boero website, therefore, has been created to satisfy the needs of users looking for solutions, ideas or stimuli for the yacht and superyacht industry, making available a reservoir of profound knowledge that has its roots in the 50 years of history of the Nautical Division of Gruppo Boero and that still today looks forward to promoting knowledge and passion.

Additionally, the brand will introduce a new product at Monaco, the Epolight EU, a premium filler designed with advanced technology to offer lightness and durability, ideal for the most demanding applications in the nautical sector.

This new Boero filler stands out for its significantly reduced air entrapment and its easy-to-prepare 1:1 mix ratio, a key advantage for applicators while maintaining the high quality of Boero fillers, known for being easy to sand and shape, offering a smooth finish.

Other highlights
Boero YachtCoatings will present several top-quality solutions, including Altura 619 Extra, a high-performance anti-fouling paint with a copper-based composition that offers superior hull protection, and Magellan 630 Extra, an anti-fouling paint that incorporates advanced SPC silylacrylate technology to provide smooth and long-lasting protection for boats.

Boero will also bring its Challenger PRO, a premium topcoat known for its exceptional gloss and durability, perfect for high-end yacht and superyacht finishes.

Lastly, Boero will highlight Durepox – The Choice of Champions, a urethane epoxy coating that can be applied wet-on-wet, with exceptional adhesion and can be sanded within three hours. Known for its durability and strong resistance to UV rays, saltwater and harsh marine environments, this product is an ideal choice for high-performance yachts and is a favourite among professional sailing teams, such as the America’s cup Emirate Team New Zealand.

By participating in the Monaco Yacht Show, Boero YachtCoatings aims to confirm its leadership in the yacht and superyacht paint sector in Europe.

Find Boero at the Stand AL36 in the Quai Albert 1er Pavilion.

Profile links

Boero YachtCoatings

Join the discussion

The countdown is on!

36104

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for IMM to lead Refit Advisory Group at MYS

IMM to lead Refit Advisory Group at MYS

IMM’s Refit Advisory Group, guided by yacht captains, aims to improve superyacht refit services, with the full report to be released in November

Crew

Image for A serious show of strength

A serious show of strength

Of all the shows, events and exhibitions around the world, there is only one that makes sense in September

Owner

Image for Boero presents its first sustainability report

Boero presents its first sustainability report

The Boero Group defines its sustainability strategies

Business

Image for The benefits of Boero

The benefits of Boero

Boero LifeCycle enhances the customer experience in painting solutions, while reducing total environmental impact

Crew

Image for Boero YachtCoatings awarded WRF Sustainability Certificate

Boero YachtCoatings awarded WRF Sustainability Certificate

Boero Yachtcoatings showcases its two antifoulings verified as sustainable solutions by Water Revolution Foundation at The Monaco Yacht Show

Technology

Related news

IMM to lead Refit Advisory Group at MYS

1 day ago

A serious show of strength

2 weeks ago

Boero presents its first sustainability report

10 months ago

The benefits of Boero

10 months ago

Boero YachtCoatings awarded WRF Sustainability Certificate

12 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on