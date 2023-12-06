Boero presents its first sustainability report The Boero Group defines its sustainability strategies…

Stemming from targeted research and investments to reduce the consumption of energy and water resources, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting standards. It outlines the initiatives and key results in the economic, social and environmental spheres achieved by the Group in 2022. It also defines strategies that will be progressively implemented over the next three years, representing a voluntary step towards a business model guided by sustainability principles.



“Today, we recognise the greatest challenge that humanity has ever had to face: safeguarding its well-being and maximising it, ensuring future generations the same right,” explains Giampaolo Iacone, CEO and CFO of the Boero Group. “We intend to participate in this significant transformation, ready to look to the future with sustainability at the forefront.

Boero's first Sustainability Report assess the firm's progress, impacts and objectives that it aims to pursue. “[The report] will enable us to continuously monitor our performance, maintaining a continuous and constructive dialogue with all our stakeholders on these issues,” adds Iacone. “Our business vision goes beyond profit, aiming to generate a positive impact on people, the environment, and the territories in which we live and work, bringing value through our concrete actions.”

Following the Group’s previous Smart Report, this marks the path of accountability towards a sustainability-driven business approach, supported by Nativa, a B Corp, which specialises in assisting companies pursuing sustainability. The Boero Group anticipates regulatory obligations set to take effect from January 1st, 2026.



In 2022, the Group generated an economic value of €115,148,190, a 23 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This result was made possible by the contribution of 400 internal and external collaborators working daily to serve 5,000 customers in approximately 50 countries. The Group delivered over 20 million litres of paint products, with a turnover of €110 million in 2022.

