The Americas Superyacht Report The next issue has arrived, providing unrivalled insight and analysis of one of the market's most fascinating regions…

It is accepted industry-wide that North America, especially the US, is the world’s most important superyacht market as the vast majority of buyers that engage with the industry’s core sectors, new build (and by proxy refit), brokerage, and charter, come from this region, and yet it has not all plain sailing for North America. Within The Americas Superyacht Report, we chart the strengths and weaknesses of yachting’s, and indeed the world’s, dominant economy. Crucially, however, we look beyond North America to build a cohesive vision of one of the market’s most exciting (and little understood) regions.

In the first section of The Americas Superyacht Report, we explore the nuances of the US by tapping into some of its major superyachting trends over recent years, considering the collapse of the new-build market and the reasons behind it, as well as offering some potential solutions that would see a return to superyacht manufacturing. We also look at the challenges facing the US supply chain, the usage and migration patterns of US superyacht owners that are younger than 50, wealth statistics from the region and superyacht buying behaviour.

The latter section of the issue looks beyond the US to Central & South America and the Caribbean. The Caribbean remains one of the most popular superyachting locations in the world, but with the fleet growing rapidly both in terms of units and average size, we discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by one of yachting’s stalwart destinations, with a particular focus on what needs to change in order to attract the next generation of superyacht buyers and users.

At times the superyacht industry can fall into the trap of generalising trends, especially where they relate to UHNWIs. However, even the world’s ultra-wealthy population was not made equally. The wants and needs of various demographics can differ quite significantly. Within The Americas Superyacht Report, we analyse buyer behaviour and attitudes in South America, looking at superyacht appetite and usage, ownership trends, key growth markets and barriers, and more.

Few superyachts have visited the Golden Triangle, one of the last wildernesses on earth. However, there are rich rewards for intrepid owners who are prepared to change their set routines. Situated in a convergence of multiple nutrient-rich currents and upwelling zones lies a group of islands that form this other ‘triangle’, less well known than the Bermuda variety, on the other side of the Panama Canal. These three island groups are each governed by different Central and South American countries, each with a diverse history. Their respective environmental protection zones, dynamic ecosystems and unparalleled diving have seen interest from superyachts increase as migration fans out into the Pacific.

This issue not only lifts the lid on the market's most important buyer region but also demystifies one of the most exciting cruising regions in the world as we build towards becoming a truly global market.

