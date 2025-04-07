Heesen Yachts acquired by Laurens Last
The Dutch entrepreneur takes control of the historic shipyard as it builds on record-breaking revenues…
Laurens Last has acquired Heesen Yachts for an undisclosed sum through his family office, TSAL Holding, marking the end of the shipyard’s interim ownership by an independent Dutch foundation. A keen yachtsman himself, the Dutch entrepreneur is aiming to strengthen the shipyard’s financial momentum following its record-breaking performance in 2024.
“This acquisition is more than an investment - it’s a dream,” says Last. “Heesen represents the pinnacle of Dutch engineering and maritime craftsmanship. I am honoured to take on this responsibility and ensure the brand continues to flourish for generations to come.”
Founded in 1978 by Frans Heesen, the shipyard was sold in 2008 to Russian billionaire Vagit Alekperov, who held ownership through his Cyprus-based holding company, Morcell Ltd.
Following EU sanctions on Alekperov in 2022, ownership of Heesen was transferred to an independent Dutch foundation to safeguard the company’s operations and workforce. The foundation was led by Arthur Brouwer, who served as CEO from 2014 until late 2023 and Anjo Joldersma, chairman of the supervisory board from 2010 until his retirement in November 2023.
Upon Joldersma’s retirement, Adse de Kock succeeded him as chairman, with Niels Vaessen taking the reins as CEO on 1 November 2023. Vaessen joined Heesen in 2012 as finance manager and was appointed chief financial officer in 2013.
The transfer preserved all jobs across Heesen’s facilities in Oss and Winterswijk, allowing the shipyard to continue its upward trajectory. In 2024, Heesen reported record-breaking financials, with revenue reaching €209 million and EBITDA of €17 million.
Under Last’s leadership, the shipyard plans to expand its global sales presence while exploring new technologies and design trends to enhance its growing fleet.
Last has served on the board of directors of packaging conglomerate SIG Group AG since April 2022. He is also currently a Director of CLIL Holding, the former parent company of Scholle IPN; TSAL Holding, his family office; and Cycle Investments, an investor in sustainable packaging technologies.
Notably, he is the founder and former CEO of the International Packaging Network (IPN), and more recently served as Chairman and a Board Member of Scholle IPN.
Looking ahead, Heesen CEO Niels Vaessen describes Last as the “perfect fit” for the shipyard’s next chapter. “[He’s] a successful Dutch entrepreneur with a genuine passion for yachting. His vision and commitment will enable us to preserve the legacy our clients value while propelling Heesen into an exciting future.”
Profile links
NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Trust trumps all
Is AI really the answer? And how will Trump’s second term affect the market? News Editor Conor Feasey offers some insights from Superyacht Investor
Opinion
What’s next for Amadea?
The recent ruling may have provided some clarity on the UBO, but what happens now in a complex political climate offers more questions than answers
Opinion
A deal 30 years in the making
As MB92’s GYG takeover cements a three-decade-long bond, Remy Millott and Pepe García-Aubert discuss what it means for the future of refit
Business
Balk Shipyard acquired by Dutch owner
Ownership of the Urk-based refit specialists has changed hands as an unnamed entrepreneur looks to lead the shipyard forward
Business
MB92 earmarks multi-million investment at Golfe-Juan
Refit services for yachts up to 43 metres are now underway at the newly acquired shipyard as the refit specialist looks to enhance its capacity in the Med
Business
Lürssen eyes Nobiskrug takeover
Following financial decline attributed to poor management, salvation for the historic German shipyard is within touching distance
Business
Related news
Trust trumps all
5 days ago
What’s next for Amadea?
2 weeks ago
A deal 30 years in the making
1 month ago
Balk Shipyard acquired by Dutch owner
1 month ago
Lürssen eyes Nobiskrug takeover
2 months ago
NEW: Sign up for
SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek