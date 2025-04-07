Heesen Yachts acquired by Laurens Last The Dutch entrepreneur takes control of the historic shipyard as it builds on record-breaking revenues…

Laurens Last has acquired Heesen Yachts for an undisclosed sum through his family office, TSAL Holding, marking the end of the shipyard’s interim ownership by an independent Dutch foundation. A keen yachtsman himself, the Dutch entrepreneur is aiming to strengthen the shipyard’s financial momentum following its record-breaking performance in 2024.

“This acquisition is more than an investment - it’s a dream,” says Last. “Heesen represents the pinnacle of Dutch engineering and maritime craftsmanship. I am honoured to take on this responsibility and ensure the brand continues to flourish for generations to come.”

Founded in 1978 by Frans Heesen, the shipyard was sold in 2008 to Russian billionaire Vagit Alekperov, who held ownership through his Cyprus-based holding company, Morcell Ltd.

Following EU sanctions on Alekperov in 2022, ownership of Heesen was transferred to an independent Dutch foundation to safeguard the company’s operations and workforce. The foundation was led by Arthur Brouwer, who served as CEO from 2014 until late 2023 and Anjo Joldersma, chairman of the supervisory board from 2010 until his retirement in November 2023.

Upon Joldersma’s retirement, Adse de Kock succeeded him as chairman, with Niels Vaessen taking the reins as CEO on 1 November 2023. Vaessen joined Heesen in 2012 as finance manager and was appointed chief financial officer in 2013.

The transfer preserved all jobs across Heesen’s facilities in Oss and Winterswijk, allowing the shipyard to continue its upward trajectory. In 2024, Heesen reported record-breaking financials, with revenue reaching €209 million and EBITDA of €17 million.

Under Last’s leadership, the shipyard plans to expand its global sales presence while exploring new technologies and design trends to enhance its growing fleet.

Last has served on the board of directors of packaging conglomerate SIG Group AG since April 2022. He is also currently a Director of CLIL Holding, the former parent company of Scholle IPN; TSAL Holding, his family office; and Cycle Investments, an investor in sustainable packaging technologies.

Notably, he is the founder and former CEO of the International Packaging Network (IPN), and more recently served as Chairman and a Board Member of Scholle IPN.

Looking ahead, Heesen CEO Niels Vaessen describes Last as the “perfect fit” for the shipyard’s next chapter. “[He’s] a successful Dutch entrepreneur with a genuine passion for yachting. His vision and commitment will enable us to preserve the legacy our clients value while propelling Heesen into an exciting future.”

