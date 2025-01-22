Sunseeker reveals plans for superyacht division At this year’s boot Düsseldorf, UK shipyard Sunseeker International announced plans for a new division focusing on superyachts…

Sunseeker International has announced at this year’s boot Düsseldorf a new range of yachts focusing on the superyacht sector. The UK boat builder has delivered 150 yachts over 30 metres since 2000 and, building on this, the 120 Yacht, 135 Yacht and Ocean 460 will span from 30 to 42.5 metres. The series offers would-be owners a variety of customisation and configuration options.

This positive news follows the announcement earlier this month of its lay-off of about 100 employees due to “operational issues”. It did, however, confirm that this decision is temporary, with workers set to return by the end of January. Furthermore, in October last year, it was fined over £350,000 in a landmark case in the UK courts for importing teak from Myanmar.

In October last year, the yard was sold to Miami-based investment firm Lionheart Capital and Italian-owned Orienta Capital Partners, concluding an 11-year ownership under China’s Dalian Wanda Group.

At the time, the new owners stated that Sunseeker’s headquarters and core production would remain in the UK. It has also reiterated that the Sunseeker Superyacht Range will continue to be built, by hand, in the existing Poole and Portland sites.

“Coupled with our strong order book and investment in expanding production facilities, we are perfectly positioned to meet growing global demand and reaffirm our status as a leader in the superyacht industry,” says Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker International. “The future is incredibly bright for Sunseeker as we continue to deliver excellence at every level.”

