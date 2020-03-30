In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sunseeker, the British superyacht manufacturing stalwart, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The PPE equipment donation consists of 400 face masks and 4000 gloves, which will today be delivered to Poole Hospital, local to Sunseeker International’s headquarters.

In recent weeks it has been widely reported that the NHS, as well as the wider caregiving community, has expressed its concerns over the lack of PPE available to its staff, who are at the frontline in the battle with COVID-19. With the NHS is pleading with the government to relax regulations in order to allow businesses the ability to increase the rate at which they produce PPE, as well as asking the government to procure more, a number of private businesses, including Sunseeker, have begun donating unused PPE equipment to local hospitals and care providers.

“We all need to do our bit in these exceptional circumstances,” comments Michael Straughan, Sunseeker’s chief operating officer. “We wanted to support our hardworking NHS workers as they continue their exceptional frontline work against the coronavirus. As we had PPE equipment available, we felt it was important to donate these to Poole Hospital to help however we can.”

“It has been so heartening to see the business community rallying around our hospitals during this current crisis,” explains Mark Mould, chief operating officer at Poole Hospital. “We are so grateful to Sunseeker International for this offer of support and their equipment will further improve our resilience during this challenging period for the NHS.”

In these difficult times collective action has the ability to provide a significant amount of respite to those who are on the frontline battling COVID-19. Whether it be staying at home, practicing social distancing or donating to the NHS where possible, many small actions have the ability to create a large impact and, in some cases, save lives.

“The NHS is asking for support, predominantly from the government in terms of PPE, but we were sat on unused PPE and, while it is only a small gesture, we hope it will help and encourage others to do the same,” says Bryan Jones, marketing manager at Sunseeker. “If dozens, or even hundreds, of businesses all contributed what they could, then those small numbers begin to turn into quite substantial number to support our hard-working NHS staff. We would encourage all businesses that are able to donate to speak to their local hospitals and care communities to do what they can.”

