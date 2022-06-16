Southampton International Boat Show Introduces Quayside Club Visitors can now enjoy an exclusive VIP package when they visit the Southampton Boat Show…

Visitors to this year’s Southampton International Boat Show can now add an additional layer of luxury to their visit with the launch of our brand-new Quayside Club. Ticket holders will have a choice of three exclusive VIP packages – White Sea, Coral Sea and the Black Sea, this will allow them full access to the show alongside luxury VIP extras and hospitality.

The new Quayside Club White Sea VIP package includes an official meet and greet on arrival at the show, entry into the show itself, a tour of the deluxe Waterfront Lounge, plus complimentary drinks and snacks for the duration of the visit. For an upgrade to this, the Coral Sea package and you will enjoy all the White Sea elements plus you can sit back and relax with a delicious premium served gourmet buffet lunch overlooking the marina, in some of the best seats in the show.

British Marine CEO, Lesley Robinson commented, “This new addition to the Show will provide visitors with an exclusive luxury experience never seen at the show before. Horse racing, music festivals, motor racing and many other events offer fantastic VIP packages, and we are confident our new Southampton International Boat Show VIP tickets will add an amazing new dynamic, alongside all that the show, the exhibitors and the industry has to offer.”

For those visitors looking for a truly opulent boat show experience, the Black Sea VIP package covers all your needs. Inclusive of all White and Coral Sea options, with the Black Sea package guests can also enjoy VIP parking, right at the heart of the show and access to the ‘On the Water’ stage private enclosure where they will be able to watch demonstrations including the Fliteboard show, flyboarding or remote-control racing.

Black Sea ticket holders can also sign up for an exclusive on-the-water boat experience and enjoy a trip on one of four unique craft, including the F8 Landing Craft, Motor Gun Boat 81, a high-speed thrill ride or a twilight cruise with ‘bubbles’ on board the tall ship Morgenster. VIP guests will also have the opportunity to take a tour of the show and will have access to a dedicated coat and bag drop-off area.

The Southampton International Boat Show is the biggest UK marine festival and one of Europe’s largest on-water events. The show attracts thousands of visitors each year and boasts some 500 exhibitors, hundreds of boats, plus an array of attractions and exclusive show features. The Southampton International Boat Show runs over 10 days from 16-25 September.

