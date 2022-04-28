Palma International Boat Show opens with record numbers PIBS opens its doors at Moll Vell with a record number of participating companies…

This morning President Armengol and Vice President Yllanes inaugurated the latest edition of the Palma International Boat show which is set to run until Sunday the 1st of May. This years edition of the show included 276 participating companies - six more than in 2019 and 49 more than last year, representing an increase of 21% over 2021.

Despite the rather gloomy weather there was a high turnout of visitors on the opening day. The event kicked off with speeches from both Yllanes and Armengol who were eager to highlight the importance of the marine sector in the Balearic Islands. The local government's recognition of yachtings economic benefits were well received by the crowd with Armengol stating, “Our government is very clear about its commitment to economic diversification and the nautical sector, which gives added value to our economy”.

The first thing that many visitors might have noticed upon entry is the sheer number of sailing superyachts - a unique and welcome facet of this years boat show. The organisers claim that this event has been characterised as having the largest exhibition of sailing yachts in the whole of Europe. With that being said, the hybrid and electric boat segment also seems to have expanded in line with the Balearics commitment to sustainable solutions.

Moreover, The Palma Superyacht Village was in full swing for the sale and charter of boats over 24 metres in length. One of the main defining features of this area was the section dedicated to the refit sector - which this year has the participation of 21 companies, as well as service companies in other areas of the fair. The Palma Superyacht Village will also be inaugurating a new area dedicated to crews, where specialised activities and training will be held, a commitment to growth in the coming years. According to the organisers of the show local companies represented 54% of all exhibitors, while 18% were national and 28% were considered international.

If you are at the Palma International Boat Show and would like to get in touch with someone from The Superyacht Group feel free to drop us an email at hello@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

