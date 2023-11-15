Simply custom: a new era for custom at Oceanco Oceanco introduces its intuitive customisation package…

In a world where demands on time and attention pull us in countless directions, the most valuable experiences simplify life rather than add complexity. And this should naturally extend to the experience of building and owning a custom yacht.



Lately, Oceanco has seen more and more owners looking to build custom yachts in a way that reflects their shifting priorities and perspectives as a result of today’s rapid pace of life. They are generally younger or young-minded owners keeping up with emerging perspectives, values and trends.



With businesses to run and interests spread across the globe, they are time-poor but still have rightfully high expectations when it comes to quality and service. Which is why the renowned Dutch yacht builder has made the conscious decision to reinforce its presence in the 80m market with a bold new proposition, created especially for this clientele.



Pedigree custom goes streamlined

Simply Custom offers the opportunity to acquire a yacht with Oceanco’s outstanding pedigree, while streamlining the process and focusing on what matters most to today’s owners. Available from approximately 80m (262ft) in length, or 2,500-2,700gt, Oceanco has created a foundation that delivers the flexibility to include the most exciting and inspiring design features, alongside the exceptional technical standards and collaborative approach for which the builder is recognised.



“We created Simply Custom because we saw there was a growing demand to build custom yachts in a new way. Owners still want the very best quality in their yachts, and to have something designed and built just for them. But they have less desire to focus on every detail in the process. They expect to entrust technical matters to experts like Oceanco and our partners. And, perhaps most importantly, they want building a yacht to be simple and fun. We must never lose sight of the fact that yachting should be fun!” explains Oceanco’s Group Marketing Director, Paris Baloumis.



One foundation, 17 unique designs

To kick off the Simply Custom offering, Oceanco has collaborated with 17 top-tier studios to create what is surely the largest portfolio of yacht designs ever produced for a single technical foundation. The Collection showcases exteriors penned by long-established, award-winning designers alongside a new generation of creative talents. It is intended to provide inspiration for a full spectrum of tastes and lifestyles, with a solid appreciation for how today’s yacht owners want to spend their time on board.



Studios that have created a design for The Collection include Bozca Limitless Design, Espen Øino International, H2 Yacht Design, Harrison Eidsgaard, Hot Lab, Lobanov Design, Nuvolari Lenard, Oceanco, Pascoli International, Sinot, Sorgiovanni Design, Taylor Design, Team For Design – Enrico Gobbi, The A Group, the Touch Studio, Vallicelli Design and Winch Design.



And to enhance the inspiration of owners on their Simply Custom journey, Oceanco has partnered with five interior design studios including Dasha Moranova Designs, Njord by Bergman Design House, Nuvolari Lenard, Studio Laura Sessa and Zuretti Design.



Typically configured with an owner’s stateroom and six guest suites, Simply Custom’s flexible layout allows for additional suites, multipurpose lounges, an inside or outside cinema, a wellness area and gym.



An intuitive approach

Oceanco’s technical experts worked alongside Lateral Naval Architects to develop a technical package for Simply Custom that allows for an intuitive customisation approach that is simple to understand and implement, offering solutions tailored to lifestyle needs as well. These include watersports and diving packages, an entertainment package and enhanced sustainability via a smart-eco package.



“Our Simply Custom collaboration focused on creating a foundation that reflects the current operational and lifestyle demands of yachts in this size bracket. The process of customising every little detail on a yacht can be hugely rewarding for those with a passion for it, but some owners look to us, as experienced practitioners in this field, to help streamline the process. As a smart person once put it, everything should be as simple as possible, but not simpler. The Simply Custom yachts themselves are still complex, beautiful machines, but we wanted to make the experience of building them as enjoyable as possible for the client,” explains Lateral Managing Director Roy.



Delivering on every level

The technical foundation has been optimised to undertake even the most demanding of programmes, ensuring a Simply Custom yacht delivers on every level. A state-of-the-art, all-electrical propulsion and energy architecture system incorporates a DC grid and on-board battery-energy storage, while the next-generation hull design is optimised to be highly efficient.



Variable-speed generators offer high fuel efficiency, with the capability to run on low-carbon biodiesel fuels such as HVO, and podded drives provide optimised propulsive efficiency coupled with exceptional maneuvering, dynamic positioning and virtual anchoring. The Simply Custom technical foundation delivers a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14-15 knots, while providing a range of 5,000nm at 12-14 knots. And on-board comfort is guaranteed, owing to Oceanco’s exceptional noise, vibration and seakeeping standards.



A new appetite

“Custom building is a core part of our DNA; we will always create yachts that are uniquely tailored to each owner. And we see Simply Custom as a logical development for Oceanco, sitting alongside our fully custom yachts and Life Cycle Support refit service, which will always be a part of our offering. The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have experienced a definite appetite for this new approach to buying an Oceanco in an approachable, fun and streamlined way,” adds Oceanco CEO Marcel Onkenhout.

