Taiwanese yacht manufacturer, Johnson Yachts, last year celebrated its 30-year anniversary as a luxury yacht builder, and while 2020 has not panned out the way anyone expected, the shipyard does not intend for its 31st year to be delayed by the coronavirus.

“Currently we are trying to maintain our production line,” began Leah Huang, Marketing Director, Johnson Yachts. “In addition to this, we are taking advantage of the current situation by investing in new improvements and employee training." The latter has proven a prudent investment for many shipyards, in order to ensure the abilities and facilities are in place as capacity returns to normal

“In terms of marketing and sales, we keep in touch with our dealers and clients, in order to understand their local situation and satisfy their needs,” Huang added, understanding that the impacts of this virus vary from business to business, but that communication is imperative for clients to feel well looked after.

Regarding the ways in which Johnson Yachts has adapted its operation to the onset of new regulations as a result of COVID-19, Huang explained that the uniform and health awareness has understandably changed. “[This has been achieved by] checking employees’ temperature and ensuring everyone wears a face mask while working.” Huang did confirm to SuperyachtNews that, with these adjustments made, the shipyard is working as normal.

She also confirmed that at present, Johnson Yachts does not have any issues in terms of delays to any aspects of the build schedule, and anticipates a surge in demand within the superyacht industry once the situation worldwide has calmed.

“I'm sure that when the COVID-19 situation begins to slow down, people will be more than motivated to go out boating after many months of isolation, therefore, the demand should increase,” Huang commented.

“Nothing will be able to substitute boat shows and events, but in the meantime, it is important to keep attention high and let the imagination run. We keep generating exposure on social media and we get ready for our new orders.”

