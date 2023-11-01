Riela on the Riviera
Two yacht management firms have signed a merger to bring their respective service repertoires to a new office in Monte Carlo…
Riela Yachts and Cube Yacht Management have merged in the establishment of a new yacht management firm, Riela Yachts Monaco. The merger is the result of a longstanding relationship between the two companies through shared activity and mutual clients.
“The merger of Cube Yacht Management with Riela Yachts marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our shared journey,” says Mitch LaBrie, Managing Director, Riela Yachts Monaco (formerly of Cube Management). “Rob [Tobin] and I are thrilled to lead this transformative effort. This isn’t about changing what Cube stand for; it’s about enhancing it.”
With Riela Yachts based on the Isle of Man, both firms are looking to expand their clientele and build on existing relationships with the merger. The Riela Yachts Monaco office focuses solely on yacht management and consists of an experienced team who have been working together for over a decade providing services around the world from Monte Carlo.
“I am proud to be working with such entrepreneurial people to extend the Riela Yachts mission further overseas,” says Robert Tobin, Riela Yachts Managing Director. “Working with Mitch, Delphine and their team in Monaco has been rewarding for us and our clients and we look forward to enhancing that client experience day by day.”
