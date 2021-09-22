 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - REVYVA: from plastic to fabric

By

REVYVA: from plastic to fabric

Vyva Fabrics launches new product line made from plastic bottles…

Vyva Fabrics shares a product update

Vyva Fabrics has launched a new product line, REVYVA. The REVYVA fabric is made of 100% recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, creating a material that will improve lives without threatening the planet. 

The collection is produced in Europe with a verified supply chain. Due to its innovative production process less energy and water is used, resulting in a considerable reduction of toxic carbon emissions.

The pieces are 100% recycled and recyclable, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and available in a range of colours. All fabrics in the collection are certified to the Global Recycle Standard and OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

Visit Vyva Fabrics at the Monaco Yacht Show from the 22 - 25 September, stand PP43, Parvis Piscine.

