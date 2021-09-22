REVYVA: from plastic to fabric Vyva Fabrics launches new product line made from plastic bottles…

Vyva Fabrics shares a product update

Vyva Fabrics has launched a new product line, REVYVA. The REVYVA fabric is made of 100% recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, creating a material that will improve lives without threatening the planet.

The collection is produced in Europe with a verified supply chain. Due to its innovative production process less energy and water is used, resulting in a considerable reduction of toxic carbon emissions.

The pieces are 100% recycled and recyclable, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and available in a range of colours. All fabrics in the collection are certified to the Global Recycle Standard and OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

Visit Vyva Fabrics at the Monaco Yacht Show from the 22 - 25 September, stand PP43, Parvis Piscine.

Profile links

Vyva Fabrics

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.