Raphael Sauleau parts ways with Fraser Yachts

Raphael Sauleau, the former CEO of Fraser Yachts, has parted ways with the company for reasons which have not yet been made clear. The highly esteemed member of the yachting community took to social media to announce that he was no longer employed by the brokerage house.

Sauleau told his 14,000 Linkedin Followers, “Thank you Team for your support and continuous appetite to make a difference. In life like in business, always respect each other - the ultimate act of luxury. Never compromise and whatever you do - Keep winning! The show must go on. A page is turning - now looking for new challenges to start writing the next one.”

Just over three years ago Fraser Yachts were acquired by MarineMax, one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the US. Speaking on the acquisition at the time, Sauleau stated, “The new acquisition will allow us to increase our footprint there. We already have three offices out in the US and we had big plans to expand in the region. Naturally now with the parent company being very strong in America, we will implement a strategy to develop the brand and our presence out there.”

This announcement may come as a shock to most industry stakeholders, largely because it appears that the brokerage house has been performing so well over the last three years. Earlier this month, Stuart Larsen of Fraser and Matt Emerson of Burgess both sold the 92m classic Nobiskrug superyacht ‘Tatoosh’ after it spent almost two years on the market. Fraser Yachts were approached for comment on the recent development but no official statements have been made yet...

