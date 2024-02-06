 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Quick Group expands US offering

By SuperyachtNews

Quick Group expands US offering

Quick USA has acquired Yachting Marine Services to expand in what it sees as “the largest and most important yachting market in the world”…

Quick Group has acquired Florida-based Yachting Marine Service (YMS) in a bid to maintain its presence in the US market. Through its US subsidiary, Quick USA, the company aims to expand in what it sees as “the largest and most important yachting market in the world.”

“The acquisition of Yachting Marine Service is a fantastic step forward for Quick Group, not only in bolstering our presence in the US but also in developing a holistic end-to-end offering for customers by further building a comprehensive service component in our portfolio,” says Marco Santoro, Managing Director of Quick USA.

Lorenzo Turdo, co-founder of YMS, will be staying on as head of the service team to bring an additional level of expertise in delivering technical support for the company’s products. Quick Group’s core business line focuses on thrusters, stabilization and motion control systems, water heaters, anchoring systems, lighting, deck equipment, furniture, ladders, gangways and more, serving the top production shipyards.

Founded over three decades ago, YMS is a renowned service centre for superyachts and key yachting brands, providing unique services at the highest quality level. The firm has worked closely with Quick USA in recent years to provide scheduled maintenance and establish service contracts with the top American dealers and shipyards.

“YMS stands out for providing high-value-added services in the maritime sector,” adds Turdo. “The expertise of our highly trained technicians enables Quick to offer comprehensive and personalized support to customers. We look forward with optimism to this new chapter and continuous growth, anticipating tangible benefits both for our organization and for the Group customers.”

Owned by Fondo Italiano d'Investimento, Armònia, and the Marzucco family, Marzucco adds that Quick Group’s aim of creating a vertically integrated “one-stop-shop” of international shipbuilding. The acquisition of YMS has kickstarted the group’s plans for 2024, following a year that saw the firm acquire Sanguineti Chiavari, Nemo Industrie and Xenta Systems.



