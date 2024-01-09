MarineMax to buy Williams Tenders USA The yachting conglomerate is set to acquire the distributor and retailer of yacht tenders to its growing portfolio of integrated marine assets…

MarineMax has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Williams Tenders USA. The deal is expected to close by March 31st this year, with MarineMax forecasting the acquisition to be accretive in its first full year of operations.

“This transaction aligns with a key element of our growth strategy of acquiring high-quality businesses that expand our unique portfolio of assets, strengthen our margin profile and deepen our relationships with customers across the recreational marine ecosystem,” says Brett McGill, CEO and President of MarineMax.

Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Williams Tenders USA is a distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders, a leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders catering specifically for the superyacht market. The company offers a range of vessels through its showroom location and its network of 20 dealers in the US and the Caribbean.

“MarineMax’s extensive resources and global network will enable us to further scale our independently run operations across North America,” adds Chris Rimmer, President of Williams Tenders USA. “As a result, we will be able to better serve our yacht customers and dealers and propel our business to a new level of growth.”

Profile links

Marine Max (Woods & Oviatt)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.