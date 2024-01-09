MarineMax to buy Williams Tenders USA
The yachting conglomerate is set to acquire the distributor and retailer of yacht tenders to its growing portfolio of integrated marine assets…
MarineMax has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Williams Tenders USA. The deal is expected to close by March 31st this year, with MarineMax forecasting the acquisition to be accretive in its first full year of operations.
“This transaction aligns with a key element of our growth strategy of acquiring high-quality businesses that expand our unique portfolio of assets, strengthen our margin profile and deepen our relationships with customers across the recreational marine ecosystem,” says Brett McGill, CEO and President of MarineMax.
Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Williams Tenders USA is a distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders, a leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders catering specifically for the superyacht market. The company offers a range of vessels through its showroom location and its network of 20 dealers in the US and the Caribbean.
“MarineMax’s extensive resources and global network will enable us to further scale our independently run operations across North America,” adds Chris Rimmer, President of Williams Tenders USA. “As a result, we will be able to better serve our yacht customers and dealers and propel our business to a new level of growth.”
Related news
Integra secures Sunset Bay Marina purchase
The Miami-based real estate investment and development firm has acquired its third marina this year
Business
Sanlorenzo acquires Simpson Marine
The Italian shipyard has taken a controlling stake in the Asia-Pacific based yacht sales and service company
Business
MarineMax introduces new apprenticeship scheme
With skilled labour in short supply, the boating conglomerate has launched the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Programme in Florida
Crew
MarineMax reports record revenue
A return to market seasonality, increased available inventory and a sharp increase in expenses are all reflected in the retailer's results
Business
What do you think of the tenders market?
The Superyacht Agency is investigating the current tenders market and the feasibility of foiling and other innovations in the sector
Crew
Bradford Marine acquires Roscioli Yachting Center
OneWater has sold the Roscioli Yachting Center in order to reduce debt and fund future mergers and acquisitions
Business
