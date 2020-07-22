At a meeting on 20 July, the La Ciotat Shipyard’s local government announced that it will support an ambitious stimulus plan to accelerate the economic recovery of the superyacht refit industry in La Ciotat following the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to La Ciotat Shipyards, the decision has been made in response to the prevailing uncertain business environment, with yards operating in La Ciotat expressing the fear that some clients could decide to postpone projects that were initially scheduled for the beginning of the 2020/21 refit season.

With the financial aid of the Département des Bouches-du-Rhône, La Ciotat Shipyards is, therefore, offering significant and targeted price cuts to the refit companies operating in La Ciotat as of autumn 2020. In total the measures represent a financial contribution of up to €300,000.

The cuts include:

A 50 percent discount on occupation tariffs for public slots ashore from 15 September to 15 November 202

A 50 percent discount on hauling out procedures for yachts from 15 September to 15 November 2020

The increase of quay usage fees initially scheduled for 1 September 2020 is now delayed until 1 January 2021

“I would like to welcome this initiative from the Département des Bouches-du-Rhône and its President Ms. Martine Vassal, who have once again confirmed their commitment to the development of the maritime industry in La Ciotat. As a result of the Covid-19 health crisis, we are facing major economic uncertainty for the start of the 2020/21 refit season,” comments Jean-Yves Saussol, CEO of La Ciotat Shipyards. “We think that the disclosed measures are likely to encourage yachts to come to La Ciotat during this critical period.”

“In spite of a challenging budgetary context related to the crisis, the Département is willing to keep a close eye on the development of its harbours. These anticipatory measures have been designed in close cooperation with local companies in order to ensure the optimum economic impact while keeping the public finances under control,” adds Mr. Wirth, director of ports at the Département des Bouches-de-Rhône.

The deliberative body of the Département will now present this stimulus plan for formal approval in the coming weeks.

