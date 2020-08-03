Palumbo Superyacht Refit Marseille has announced a series of discount measures in order to hasten the facilities recovery from the economic slowdown caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Palumbo Superyachts Refit Marseille is one of the main refit yards on the Mediterranean and we believe it is important to give our contribution to the restart,” comments Giulio Maresca, president of Palumbo Superyachts Marseille. “The new discount package is an investment promoted by our management to give an active boost to the market and is fully supported by the company without any external contribution.”

According to the facility, the measures will include the following:

A 50 per cent discount on outside on-the-hard parking rates from 15 September to 15 November

A 50 per cent discount on hauling and launching services from 15 September to 15 November

No price increase for mooring at the yard until 10 January 2021

It should be noted that this is not the stimulus package of its sort to be announced in France. In July, La Ciotat Shipyards announced a series of similar measures to help stimulate the 2020/21 refit season.

It would seem that, while various businesses within the refit sector have expressed optimism that coronavirus may result in a particularly busy 2020/21 refit season, there remain concerns over the economic damage already caused by the pandemic. As a result, we can expect to see an increasing number of economic stimulus packages appearing in a variety of locations in order to make various regions and facilities as competitive as possible when the winter refit season comes around again.

