Princess Yachts appoints new CEO Princess Yachts has announced the appointment of Will Green as CEO, succeeding Antony Sheriff in the position…

Antony Sheriff has stepped down as CEO of the Plymouth-based yacht builder and has been replaced as CEO by Will Green, who steps up from his role as Commercial Executive Director. In February 2023 Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury boatbuilder was sold to KPS Capital Partners, a US-based private equity firm.

Will Green joined Princess Yachts in 2003 and has helped shape the Company as Chief Sales Officer and more recently in his position of Chief Commercial Officer. Previously Head of UK Sales at luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, Green oversaw the strategic direction of Princess’ global sales.

“It is an honour to be appointed chief executive of Princess. Those who know me will recognise the passion I have for the brand, so this is an exciting opportunity to shape the next chapter for the business and build on its amazing legacy," said Green.

“I am excited and privileged to work alongside a very talented team that has achieved a long track record of success and, with the support of our controlling shareholder KPS Capital Partners, I know we can build on this further with investment in some key areas and by focusing on what we do best – building exceptional yachts for our customers.’

