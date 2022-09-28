Design house partnership announce project at MYS Pininfarina Nautical with Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design present their latest collaborative innovation…

A recent collaboration between Pininfarina Nautical and Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design has placed the two design houses together at this week’s Monaco Yacht Show. This strategic partnership will integrate the skills of Fulvio De Simoni’s studio in nautical design with those of Pininfarina, which brings innovation through its experiences in different sectors from automotive to architecture. The MYS 2022 will be an opportunity to announce important news on the partnership and a renewed research concept.

“With great pleasure, I promoted the collaboration with Pininfarina, an important automotive brand, to combine the passion for cars with that of nautical,” says Fulvio De Simoni.

Further to the news of their first catamaran project announced in recent months, Pininfarina and De Simoni present an innovative research project - X2, EXplore X Experience -, which aims at overcoming the classic categories of the sector. A model that places the individual at the center of the experience, an exclusive place where moments of exploration and conviviality find space, guaranteeing, at the same time, a performance of the highest level.

“By combining our complementary competencies, we can respond effectively to the needs of ship-owners and shipyards, proposing innovative solutions,” says Kevin Rice, Chief Creative Officer of Pininfarina.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.