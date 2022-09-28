Cockwells showcases two tenders at MYS Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding discusses Micheal Kors’ feature film that stars the Titian Tender ahead of MYS 2022.…

Acclaimed British boatbuilder, Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding will be showcasing two superyacht tenders at this week’s Monaco Yacht Show: the Titian Tender and T/T Malahne. The 10.5m Titian Tender has been custom built to incorporate specifically cast stainless steel fittings, a virtual anchor, a manoeuvrable twin jet drive and a touchscreen digital switching system. Boasting a visually impressive Corian and copper galley and an automated bimini cover, the Titian Tender is finished to superyacht industry standards. The tender also won the Pre-1980s category of the Concours d’Elégance at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Cockwells' Titian Tender 3 - Photo Credit The Really Good Media Company - MYS22

The Titian Tender has been selected to perform a starring role in international fashion brand Michael Kors’ promotional campaign for its Autumn 2022 collection. The tender can be seen cutting through the London River Thames in the campaign’s new feature film, directed by Baron Films, and associated advertising campaign, called ‘The Thrill of the Chase’. The film shows models Bella Hadid (aboard the Titian Tender) and Alton Mason in a hot pursuit that takes place in a case of mistaken identity.

Founder & Managing Director, Dave Cockwell elaborated on the timing of the Titian Tender’s showcasing: “With increased interest in the vessel on social media and the boat being based in Monaco, it made perfect sense, with the owner’s kind permission, for us to showcase the Titian Tender at MYS22.”

Cockwells' Titian Tender 4 - Photo Credit The Really Good Media Company - MYS22

Bespoke 7.6m tender T/T Malahne was created for the restored 50m motor yacht Malahne to a design by G L Watson. To complement the look and feel of the mothership, T/T Malahne was designed with the spirit of the 1930s in mind with its varnished Brazilian mahogany hull and deck, quilted maple veneer trimming, strip-planked yellow cedar hull and chrome fittings cast from period originals. T/T Malahne can reach a top speed of 35 knots courtesy of its 258hp Steyr engine, and transports up to eight guests and crew. More interestingly though, T/T Malahne is also up for sale.

Cockwells' TT Malahne 1 - Photo Credit Simon Burt - MYS22

“After serving megayacht, Malahne well for the past eight years, her owners have commissioned a larger tender from Cockwells that will match the look and feel of the original but include more seating and a bigger engine for faster guest transfer,” adds Dave Cockwell.

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding will also reveal a brand-new concept at MYS 2022: for Alte Volare, a 12m Hydrofoil Limousine Tender that is the result of an extensive technical study.

Cockwells' Alte Volare 1 - Image Credit Cockwells - MYS22

The concept has been created with energy saving in mind. Design Director, Henry Ward explains “utilising a fully electric drivetrain and retractable foiling technology to provide a quiet and comfortable ride, this limousine uses 80% less energy than a non-foiling hull at a fast-cruising speed”.

Main image credit: Bella Hadid on board Cockwells' Titian Tender - Image Credit Michael Kors and Lachlan Bailey - MYS22.

Slider image credit: Cockwells' Titian Tender 1 - Photo Credit The Really Good Media Company - MYS22.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.