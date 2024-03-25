Superyacht UK Young Designer Competition commences The event launched the 2024 Superyacht UK Young Designer competition, offering a platform for talent exploration and industry engagement…



The 2024 Superyacht UK Young Designer competition officially began last week on March 14th following its launch at Sunseeker's Showcase in Poole. Hosted by Superyacht UK, British Marine, and Sunseeker International, the competition aims to showcase talent in the superyacht design sector by inviting young designers to submit their designs to specific briefs and the opportunity to win prizes and gain recognition within the industry.

“I was very pleased to see how Superyacht UK and Sunseeker are looking to the future to nurture new talent into the superyacht design sector with the launch of this competition,” says Simon Hedley, head of commercial partnerships at Marine Insurance Specialist, Pantaenius UK.

“It was a real privilege to witness the whole process from concept and design to all aspects of the manufacturing process, most of which is being carried out by in-house skilled staff.”

Guests gained insights into Sunseeker's yacht manufacturing process, including conceptualisation, design, engineering, and interiors during a keynote from Ewen Foster, the Chief Technical Officer and Adam Wheeler, the Head of Design Operations & Engineering Management, followed by a tour of their completed yachts.

Design experts from the University of Plymouth, Staffordshire University, Southampton Solent University, and Bournemouth University, along with MSc students from Southampton Solent University, also attended the event.

This year’s competition is split into two categories, with one dedicated to undergrad students and the other for master’s students.

With 12 spots available, entries must be submitted to Superyacht UK by April 30th. Successful applicants will then be tasked with specific briefs to submit hand-drawn designs during the Southampton International Boat Show from September 16th to 18th, 2024.

Prizes for winners and runners-up in each category are yet to be announced, and successful candidates will be notified by Superyacht UK.

