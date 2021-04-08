With in-person events expected to be given the go-ahead later this year, METSTRADE anticipates its return to the RAI Amsterdam from 16 to 18 November 2021. RAI Amsterdam has announced the parameters for the event, which promises to be well attended by both exhibitors and visitors. The main goal of RAI Amsterdam and its partner ICOMIA will be to host a safe and successful in-person event in Hall 1-7 and the Elicium building of the RAI Convention Centre. With over 1,100 exhibitors already signed up, preparations are well underway.

RAI Amsterdam is carefully planning for different scenarios and will be deploying a comprehensive protocol to enable a safe and comfortable return to in-person meetings. The Early Bird deadline for exhibitor registration is open and will end on 1 May, with the aim to complete the allocation of show floor spaces in July.

“It has been encouraging to witness the drive and enthusiasm among exhibitors, partners and visitors to ensure METSTRADE 2021 takes place,” says METSTRADE director Niels Klarenbeek. “The leisure boating sector has withstood the pandemic storm well as people have embraced the outdoor lifestyle. We have been seeing an exceptionally positive vibe from across the industry. On the other hand, the industry has been facing unprecedented distribution challenges. Leisure marine professionals are eager to get to METSTRADE this November to meet, do business and to overcome certain obstacles in their supply chains.”

Klarenbeek and his team recognise that there may still be challenges with international travel from some countries this November. To ensure no one misses out, METSTRADE 2021 will be boosted with a digital package from RAI Studios that will include a comprehensive online METSTRADE Connect programme with awards ceremonies, pitches, panel discussions and networking options.

“Working closely with our partners and exhibitors, we are confident that these virtual elements can be organised to our renowned qualitative and quantitative standards,” continues Klarenbeek. Our physical and virtual offerings will create a seamless user experience, offering opportunities to both visitors and exhibitors.”

While the 2021 event represents a one-off for METSTRADE, given that it exists within the transitional period between the COVID and post-COVID environments, it nevertheless presents a wonderful opportunity to hasten the evolution of the wider events community. The lessons learned by balancing and finessing the physical and digital elements of the event will forge the path for events in 2022 and beyond.

As a longstanding partner of METSTRADE, The Superyacht Group is confident that it will be reprising its role as host of The Superyacht Forum, as well as adding a new digital element to the forum as part of the ongoing TSF Live project. The Superyacht Forum 2021, in both its physical and digital formats, represents the first true opportunity to bring key industry stakeholders and innovators together in a format that stimulates discussion and progress.

Undoubtedly, The Superyacht Forum 2021 will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for stakeholders to come together, meet face to face, reflect on the lessons learned throughout the pandemic, review supply chains and explore the innovations that will shape the future of a superyacht market that is evolving at breakneck speed. However, there will no doubt be limitations created by various global lockdown and travel measures, but the digital evolution that is underway to counterbalance these limitations will help develop and improve the events of the future.

After what has been a torrid 12 months for the events community and superyacht networking as a whole, one must commend RAI Amsterdam and its partners for the hard work that has gone into getting this flagship physical event back off the ground. Everyone at The Superyacht Group eagerly awaits meeting once again with our industry friends and peers for another enjoyable period of stimulating presentations, workshops and conversations; hopefully, we will all raise a glass together soon.

