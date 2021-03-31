Sturge Taylor & Associates (STA Group) will become part of Howden and will operate under the new trading name, Howden Sturge. This acquisition underlines Howden’s drive to invest in specialisms and embed them across its platform.



Sturge Taylor and sister STA Group companies, Fastnet Marine Insurance Services (Southampton) and Sturge International Services (Antibes), have advised and arranged insurance for yachts (of all sizes), related risks and businesses in the Marine & Yachting sector for nearly 50 years.

“The company is extremely proud to have a significant proportion of large yacht owners as clients, together with some notable marine industry companies. With 30 team members (including the highly regarded claims team) across the group, who have on average 15+ years of experience each, Sturge Taylor has an exceptional depth of experience, which our clients, markets and contacts rely on,” explains the STA Group team.

In a joint statement, Burr Taylor and Caspar McDonald, directors of Sturge Taylor, and Richard Power, director of Fastnet Marine, said: “It is our ambition to take our business to the next level and, for us, this means maximising our ability to deliver the best solutions for our clients, scaling up our offering and moving into new markets.

“As an independent firm, we are delighted to be partnering with a company that shares those values of independence and employee ownership. Becoming part of Howden means we can continue to grow our business, leveraging its global scale, market strength and extensive expertise in the wider marine sector.”

According to the Howden team, the acquisition of STA Group is a strategic move that is particularly well-timed with an uptick in the superyacht market expected after a difficult period.

