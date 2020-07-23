In this week’s final Digital Dialogue, Martin Redmayne speaks with Stefano Tositti, CEO and Chairman of Evolution Yachting, about how the evolution of the superyacht agent can help deliver better value to the client, be they owner, guest or captain, and vastly improve the customer journey.

Having spent over 20 years in the superyacht industry working across a variety of business structures, Tositti is one of the industry’s foremost business leaders and market commentators. Launching Evolution Yachting in 2018, Tositti has dedicated himself to shaking up and developing a market sector that has traditionally been bemoaned for its lack of transparency and scruples.

“After 20 years of experience in the industry, Evolution Yachting was started in 2018 with the truism that the market is continuously changing,” starts Tositti. “Whatever the habits were 10-15 years ago, they are no longer the same today and they will not be the same in the future. The industry is becoming more structured in terms of its services and, moving forward, transparency and ethics are going to play a central role in effective business plans.”

“It was clear in our minds from the start that we wanted to be disruptive and change the perception of yacht agents, which is still quite negative,” continues Tositti. “We want to be different and clearly define our role and value proposition to the market and our client.”

Disruption has been a keyword in yachting discourse in recent years, with many using the term out of hand and with little respect for its meaning. However, in Evolution Yachting’s case, the proof is in the pudding. In June 2020, Evolution Yachting launched a transparent pricing model for its agency services in the Mediterranean, allowing captains, managers, and various other stakeholders to budget effectively.

Tositti explores the traditional issues associated with yacht agents, offering solutions to change opaque business practices, as well as considering various industry grievances and how we can better deliver value to the client.

Stefano Tositti, CEO and Chairman of Evolution Yachting

