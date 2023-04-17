PIBS preview Palma International Boat Show (PIBS) and The Superyacht Village (PSV) return to the centre of Palma de Mallorca 27th - 30th April…

Back for a bigger than ever year, the Palma International Boat Show (PIBS) and The Superyacht Village (PSV) herald the beginning of the 2023 summer season in style over four days at Moll Vell in the centre of Palma de Mallorca 27th - 30th April. The 2022 show attracted more than 32,000 people and brought together 276 companies, this year record numbers are expected to descend on the largest of the Balearic Islands, in celebration of all things nautical.

''The setting for PIBS is spectacular'' says Arne Ploch, Managing Director of the Palma Superyacht Village. ''In the heart of beautiful Palma, surrounded by amenities, luxury hotels and world-class restaurants, in the springtime sun, clients are flying in from all over Europe and further afield, it's a really enjoyable time and a great way to start the summer.''

Clients are not only flying in to enjoy the boat show atmosphere, but they are also coming ready to buy, Ploch explains. ''Having PIBS in the springtime is a great opportunity for buyers, they can potentially sign a contract right after the show in May and a month later be out on the water fully enjoying the Mediterranean season aboard their new vessel, that's a unique and very alluring prospect. Palma Superyacht Village, a show organized by the Balearic Yachts Brokers Association for the industry is the perfect platform to introduce newcomers to yachting as well as cover all services an experienced owner is looking for.”

Palma also has the distinction of being one of the sailing yacht capitals of the world. A strong pedigree of not only sailing yachts but also motor yachts from 24-55m+ will be found at PSV in-water display, for sale and charter. In 2023 there are more yachts available to charter at the Superyacht Village than ever before, as the brokerages respond to an ever-growing client base wishing to spend time on the water.

PSV is also an important date on the B2B calendar, as the professional yachting industry converges in Palma to meet, network, collaborate and exchange ideas. The ever-popular Re-fit & Repair area and the raft of shoreside exhibitors will feature both local and international companies and this year is sponsored by new brand partner Estrella Galicia.

Also new to the Superyacht Village is the Innovation Corner in collaboration with leisure marine entrepreneurial community hub Yachting Ventures. The Innovation Corner will provide a space for nautical startups to showcase new technologies, and to promote dialogue between young companies and the wider yachting industry.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Innovation Corner, a new initiative in collaboration with Yachting Ventures and the Palma Superyacht Village, featured at the 2023 edition of the Palma Boat Show," continues Ploch. "As an island, we understand the tremendous contribution of the yachting industry to our economy and acknowledge the significance of remaining innovative. We are eager to meet the selected start-ups participating in the Innovation Corner and offer them the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the attendees of PIBS this year."

Commenting further on the partnership, Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures adds, "We're delighted to offer startups the opportunity to showcase their solutions to the industry by participating in the inaugural Innovation Corner at PIBS. There's always a real buzz at this show, and I grew up in Mallorca so the event is personally one of my favourites on the yachting calendar. It signifies the start of summer in the Mediterranean, and it is especially important because it inclusively spans all sizes of yachts and watercraft.''

The yachts are not the only attraction at The Superyacht Village, food enthusiasts will be delighted by Mallorca resident and Michelin-starred chef Mark Fosh and his team who once again will bring the Fosh Lounge to the Superyacht Village for delectable bites and refreshments in a luxurious setting, this year brought to life in collaboration with Bentley Barcelona.

Gourmets will also love sampling the offerings from Tast Out catering, who will provide their take on local cuisine during the show via their first-class catering services to exhibitors and boats.

Whether you are coming to Palma to do a little yacht shopping, meet with industry colleagues and friends, discover new technologies and innovations or sit back glass of rosé in hand and soak up the atmosphere of all things nautical in one of the Mediterranean's most spectacular destinations the place is to be is Palma International Boat Show and The Superyacht Village, Moll Vell, Palma de Mallorca this month 27th - 30th April.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.