‘Innovation Corner’ to launch at Palma Superyacht Village The Innovation Corner will provide a space for startups to showcase new technologies …

Taking place in Mallorca from 27th April-1st May 2023, the Palma International Boat Show (PIBS) is the inaugural event of the Mediterranean yachting season. The 2023 edition of the show is set to host more than 300 companies at Palma’s Moll Vell Marina.

PIBS will for the first time ever host an ‘Innovation Corner’ for the duration of the 4-day event. This new initiative is meant to promote a dialogue between startups and wider industry professionals. Palma Superyacht Village has allocated a large space for the Innovation Corner, which will be equipped with an outdoor terrace. Yachting Ventures will support the efforts, helping to shortlist and invite the startups chosen to participate and organise the logistics on the ground.

Arne Ploch, Palma Superyacht Village Managing Director, commented on the partnership, “We are thrilled to announce that the Innovation Corner, a new initiative in collaboration with Yachting Ventures and the Palma Superyacht Village, will be featured at the 2023 edition of the Palma Boat Show. As an island, we understand the tremendous contribution of the yachting industry to our economy and acknowledge the significance of remaining innovative. We are eager to meet the selected start-ups participating in the Innovation Corner and offer them the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the attendees of PIBS this year.”

Yachting Ventures is a global startup hub for the leisure marine and yachting industries, providing the network, education, and opportunities that founders need to scale and raise investment.

Commenting on the partnership, Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures said, “We’re delighted to offer startups the opportunity to showcase their solutions to the industry by participating in the inaugural Innovation Corner at PIBS. There’s always a real buzz at this show, and I grew up in Mallorca so the event is personally one of my favourites in the yachting calendar. It signifies the start of summer in the Mediterranean, and it is especially important because it inclusively spans all sizes of yachts and watercraft."

Mallorca is a key yachting hub, currently hosting more than 700 nautical companies that employ over 4,000 people and generate more than 420 million euros. With the infrastructure already established, the island is a strategic place to launch a startup in the nautical sector. Recognising this, the Innovation Corner is backed by the Government of Mallorca which encourages entrepreneurs to bring new products and services to market and clearly recognizes the economic benefits that the yachting industry brings to the island.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.