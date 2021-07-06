Orams Marine completes first stage of development The development includes 12,000sqm of hardstand area and a new 820-tonne travel lift…

The first stage of development at Auckland refit yard Orams Marine has encompassed extensive dredging and construction works, before the installation of a 12,000sqm hardstand are, three 90m marina piers, a new 820-tonne marine travel lift, as well as a 85-tonne marine travel lift, and water treatment plant.

At an event marking the occasion of its completion, Orams Marine CEO Neven Barbour acknowledged the effort by many parties who had worked to bring the project to fruition. From the Orams Marine team, to their partners within Auckland Council and its agencies, as well as marine industry figures.

“What has been created here will serve the industry well into the future,” said Barbour. “Strengthening the sea wall, containing contamination, plus the in-built water treatment plant, which sets a new standard in discharge water treatment; the result of this is a best-in-class engineering solution.”



David Rankin, chief executive of Auckland Council’s urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku Development Auckland, added that the development was a crucial component in the wider vision for Auckland’s waterfront.

“The project is a good illustration of one of the core strategies we’ve been pursuing on the waterfront, which is that we wanted to retain in Auckland a genuine, authentic, working waterfront character. Right back when the original planning was done by Auckland Council, we’ve always been clear that special and focused effort would be made to preserve and strengthen over time, the marine business component of the waterfront,” commented Rankin.



Peter Busfield, CEO of the NZ Marine industry association, also spoke of his positivity for the future of the refit sector in New Zealand, referencing The Superyacht Report to highlight his point; “[Recent] figures from The Superyacht Report say that, with the number of superyachts now in construction, from 2022 there will be in excess of 6,000 superyachts over 30m in length... This provides a huge opportunity for Orams Marine and Auckland to try and capture some of that market.”

The next stage of development at Orams Marine will see extensive commercial buildings completed in the latter part of 2022, with residential development to follow.

