With the Trans-Tasman bubble operating between New Zealand and Australia via air travel, exemptions to quarantine requirements are also available to superyachts and crew to enter both New South Wales and Queensland.

“Back in March, the first exemptions for superyachts to enter Sydney without quarantine were approved by NSW Health. After successful meetings with Qld Health, exemptions are also now available for vessels wanting to enter Qld direct," comments David Good, CEO of Superyacht Australia. "This is only possible for superyachts and occupants who have been in New Zealand for longer than 14 days and exemptions are considered on a case-by-case basis.”

“Each vessel injects millions of dollars of economic contribution through the extensive use of contractors and tradesmen whenever they are in a port or marina. With the weather in Queensland so inviting this time of year and eight of Australia’s most capable shipyards located there, it will be great to see these yachts making use of our skilled marine trades.” continues Good.

While over 120 superyachts were expected in New Zealand for the America's Cup, which concluded six weeks ago, only 20 superyachts were able to attend because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the economic spending power of the fleet that has remained in New Zealand since the conclusion of the America's Cup is estimated to be worth tens of millions for Australia’s skilled tradespeople and businesses.

2020 was due to be a landmark year for the Ansac superyacht market, with the America's cup representing the ideal opportunity for the region to showcase not only its excellent service levels but also its proposition as a cruising destination. Like with so many other places, the Ansac region's superyachting fortunes were severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with Team New Zealand having retained the America's Cup, the region will be able to press reset on its plans and still benefit from the major sporting event in the coming years and showcase the region's potential to the fullest.

For a detailed analysis of Australia and New Zealand's superyachting value proposition, be sure to get your complimentary access to The Pacific Superyacht Report by clicking here.

