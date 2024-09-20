Open Source – The Superyacht Report Chairman Martin H. Redmayne announces open access for all to The Superyacht Group’s archive of “Reports Worth Reading”…

I was recently reviewing our online library of more than 200 different Superyacht Reports and thinking about the sheer volume of expert journalism and articles, combined with the thousands of online articles and news pieces on SuperyachtNews.com.

Then I considered the way in which people consume information and read the media, in the scrolling and random way, biting chunks of information and digesting images and videos while waiting for flights or having a coffee. So I made a decision that is designed to get more and more people reading The Superyacht Report, to encourage anyone and everyone to spend more time reading quality content, rather than just dipping in and out of small bits of news.

Earlier this year we announced the topic of “Open Source”, where anyone and everyone in the superyacht market can use our two key channels to share their opinions, ideas and insights with our global audience. To reinforce, during the year’s Monaco Yacht Show, we will be engaging with a myriad of experts and trusted sources, inviting them to think about interesting topics, valuable downloads and white papers that can be published freely on SuperyachtNews.com. This has already gathered momentum, with a wide variety of expert contributions published since we made this announcement.

However, with more and more media channels putting content behind a paywall or a registration page, I think we can challenge the norm and make sure anyone can read anything we publish, so we become a truly open-source platform for anyone to contribute to and everyone to read. So in essence this is what our current strategy revolves around.

If you want to have your say, please share your thoughts, ideas and innovations with us, if you want to read anything and everything in our media channels, just click on the various issues in our library or the vast array of news stories and enjoy everything in a truly open-source platform, no registration, no paywall, no barriers.

So our strategy is very simple, we will be running a campaign for the next two months that invites

anyone and everyone to request a printed copy of The Superyacht Report to be sent to their

office, home or shipyard.

At the same time, when considering this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, it is clear that the show will be inundated with big heavy glossy magazines, various newspapers and other media that is carted around the show in trolleys for distribution to exhibitors, yachts and other targets. Every year, the same thing happens: piles of free magazines sit on exhibition stands for the four days of the show or sit on coffee tables beautifully lined up as part of a yacht’s decoration. At the end of the four days, on the final afternoon of the show, you start to see people carrying all of the excess from the stand to the waste bins, rather than carry them home in their luggage or ship a couple of dozen pieces of printed reading material back to their office.

So our strategy is very simple, we will be running a campaign for the next two months that invites anyone and everyone to request a printed copy of The Superyacht Report to be sent to their office, home or shipyard, so they don’t have to carry it home from the Show. In the interim, they can download the latest issues and read them on their tablet while flying to and from Monaco. We want to encourage more and more readers to download and read their copy, reducing the impact of printed copies flying around the world, deliver the copy instantly to our audience and make the reader experience more dynamic with live links to adverts and additional content online.

Therefore, from 21 September to 21 November – the final day of The Superyacht Forum and METSTRADE in Amsterdam – anyone can request a printed copy of the latest Superyacht Report, by filling in a very simple form and also follow this link to read it online immediately.

We believe in our slogan – “A Report Worth Reading” – and, more importantly, that the content of our latest issues is so good, we want anyone to read it, owners, captains, advisers, designers, builders, brokers and the wider industry network. So click here and request a copy and also follow this link to read and download the latest issue and also any of our previous issues in our library.

