Ocean Independence restructures leadership team
The Küsnacht-based brokerage has appointed André Mahr as COO and promoted Toby Maclaurin to CCO as the firm moves to foster further growth…
(From left to right) Ocean Independence’s new COO, André Mahr and CCO, Toby Maclaurin.
Swiss brokerage house Ocean Independence has restructured its management team with the appointment of André Mahr, formerly with A-ROSA Cruises, as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Meanwhile, Toby Maclaurin, a 16-year veteran of the company, has assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
Mahr brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at AIDA Cruises, Costa Crociere, and Carnival Corporation, where he held senior leadership positions in operational and managerial departments.
“We believe that his previous roles have equipped him with the skills and insights needed to help us achieve our ambitious goals,” says Peter Hürzeler, CEO of Ocean Independence.
“This is an important step in our strategic development, benefiting both our business and everyone who works at Ocean Independence. I am thrilled about this significant addition to our leadership team.”
In his new role, Mahr will oversee key operational aspects, including IT, banking, and the company’s support infrastructure, ensuring that Sales & Charter Consultants and Yacht Managers have the tools necessary to better serve existing clients and attract new business.
“I am delighted to be joining the management team of such a global player in yachting. I’m confident that my skills and experience in the maritime sector will help the company continue on its growth path,” adds Mahr.
Ocean Independence also announced Maclaurin’s promotion to CCO. Formerly Sales & Charter Director, Maclaurin will continue to lead the company’s commercial strategy across all 15 of its offices.
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Fincantieri raises €396 million
The Italian shipbuilding giant has successfully concluded a substantial capital increase option through an offering on Euronext Milan
Business
The Italian impact
Altagamma-Deloitte's study shows the Italian sector contributes €27.7 billion annually and employs around 157,000 people, with further untapped potential
Business
The Future of Ownership
Editor-in-Chief Martin H. Redmayne invites you to share your thoughts and opinions on the future of ownership
Owner
Evolution of the new-build brokers
Today brokers must do more than bring cash to the table and then sign off, with clients now considered long-term assets rather than a one-time source of income
Business
Brokerage readjusts to its 'old normal'
As data suggests a daunting downturn in activity, representatives from five top brokerages assess the current state of the market
Business
Sailing through economic headwinds
Will Christie shares his thoughts on the outlook for the brokerage sector in 2023
Owner
Related news
Fincantieri raises €396 million
2 months ago
The Italian impact
2 months ago
The Future of Ownership
2 months ago
Evolution of the new-build brokers
4 months ago
Brokerage readjusts to its 'old normal'
11 months ago
Sailing through economic headwinds
2 years ago