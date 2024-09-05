Ocean Independence restructures leadership team The Küsnacht-based brokerage has appointed André Mahr as COO and promoted Toby Maclaurin to CCO as the firm moves to foster further growth…

(From left to right) Ocean Independence’s new COO, André Mahr and CCO, Toby Maclaurin.

Swiss brokerage house Ocean Independence has restructured its management team with the appointment of André Mahr, formerly with A-ROSA Cruises, as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Meanwhile, Toby Maclaurin, a 16-year veteran of the company, has assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Mahr brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at AIDA Cruises, Costa Crociere, and Carnival Corporation, where he held senior leadership positions in operational and managerial departments.

“We believe that his previous roles have equipped him with the skills and insights needed to help us achieve our ambitious goals,” says Peter Hürzeler, CEO of Ocean Independence.

“This is an important step in our strategic development, benefiting both our business and everyone who works at Ocean Independence. I am thrilled about this significant addition to our leadership team.”

In his new role, Mahr will oversee key operational aspects, including IT, banking, and the company’s support infrastructure, ensuring that Sales & Charter Consultants and Yacht Managers have the tools necessary to better serve existing clients and attract new business.

“I am delighted to be joining the management team of such a global player in yachting. I’m confident that my skills and experience in the maritime sector will help the company continue on its growth path,” adds Mahr.

Ocean Independence also announced Maclaurin’s promotion to CCO. Formerly Sales & Charter Director, Maclaurin will continue to lead the company’s commercial strategy across all 15 of its offices.

