From 23 January 2021, decree no2021-57 modifies the provisions initially provided for in decrees 2020-1262 of October 16, 2020, and 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020, relating to the health obligations of travellers entering French territory depending on the country of origin. Superyachts travelling to ports on the French Riviera will have to provide a negative test result from a test performed less than 72 hours prior.

From now on, all travellers aged 11 or older, from all countries around the world, excluding France, are required to present the result of a virological screening test performed less than 72 hours before boarding that does not conclude that they are contaminated with COVID-19.

All vessels coming from a foreign country wishing to call at ports along the Riviera will now be required to present a negative COVID test performed 72h before departure to see its access to the port authorised, in addition to other mandatory formalities (Maritime Declaration of Health, Health Certificate if concerned and so on).

The control of this formality by the Port Police should not cause any difficulty when the reservation for the port of call is made more than 24 hours in advance. On the other hand, all vessels that spontaneously present themselves in front of a Riviera port in order to call there must, before entering the port, specify by telephone or by VHF the port and the country of origin. If the country of origin is not French and the captain is unable to provide the negative results of a COVID test carried out within the time limits specified about, he will be refused access.

This obligation thus applies to all vessels and flag states without distinction as to the nationality of crews and passengers, regardless of whether the port of destination is the homeport of the vessel.

