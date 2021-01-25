Burgess has announced a new partnership with Marine Solutions in India. With this collaboration, Burgess aims to better serve its existing clients and build new relationships in India, which enhancing its charter offering in the Indian Ocean. Much like the Far East, Burgess believes this region holds substantial long term potential for the business.

Marine Solutions, with offices in Bombay, Goa and Calcutta, is, according to Burgess, India’s leading yachting company offering brokerage, charter, management and marina services in the region and holds exclusive dealerships for Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva, Prestige, Jeanneau, Sea Ray, Fountaine Pajot, Zodiac and Seakeeper. The company is owned and led by husband and wife team Gautama and Anju Dutta who will be joining the Burgess family.

Gautama Dutta, Marine Solutions’ executive director and a former Asian medallist in the sport of sailing, will become Burgess’ chief representative, India. Anju Dutta, who is managing director of Marine Solutions and spearheads the company’s sales and marketing division, will become Burgess brokerage representative, India.

“We are delighted to welcome two highly qualified Indian yachting professionals to the global Burgess family. Gautama and Anju bring strong yachting and technical experience, plus outstanding local market knowledge to the Burgess team. They will work closely with the rest of the Asia team while also leveraging Burgess’ global expertise to deliver the best possible service to India and Indian Ocean yacht owners and charterers,” comments Jean-Marc Poullet, chairman of Burgess Asia.

“We are very happy to join the Burgess family, whose high standard of professionalism and global-cum-local approach to customer relationships and service delivery perfectly matches our philosophy too. We look forward to bringing this world-class yachting platform to the region and to connect the global yacht charter network with the fabulous destinations in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives,” adds Gautama Anju.

As the superyacht industry increasingly becomes a truly global market, rather than relying so heavily on the typical Mediterranean and Caribbean hotspots, which admittedly still dominate the market, the development of partnerships and the acquisition of businesses in various up and coming regions is vital to the industry’s premium global development.

"In the short/medium term, we expect a lot of interest for charter as we believe many people will want to experience/explore yachting as a lifestyle/vacation option. And from there in the longer term, we believe yacht ownership and hence brokerage will grow,” explains Poullet.

Burgess’ partnership with Marine Solutions represents another step towards the development of a premium global service network.

