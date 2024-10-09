New investors acquire 30% of Cantiere delle Marche The Italian shipyard has sold 30% of its shares to new partners through a holding company set up specifically for the acquisition…

Cantiere delle Marche has announced that new partners have acquired 30% of the company’s shares, purchased in varying proportions from the existing shareholders. This purchase was made through a holding company specifically created for the transaction.

“The arrival of these new highly qualified partners makes us proud, as it reflects trust and appreciation for the history of Cantiere delle Marche and its ability to adapt to an ever-changing luxury market successfully,” says Ennio Cecchini, President, Cantiere delle Marche. “We are confident that the entry of these new partners will enhance our stability, our driving force towards the future and will bring valuable expertise in the luxury sector.”

“Our new shareholders will undoubtedly be a great support for the growth expected in the coming years, as they have already demonstrated to us,” adds Vasco Buonpensiere, CEO of Cantiere delle Marche. “We can certainly say that since the first days of our discussions, there were no doubts about the potential of this synergy.”

The new shareholding company consists of a family of Italian entrepreneurs and Holding Carisma, an investment firm that supports the growth of Italian companies through mergers and fostering collaboration across its portfolio.

“Carisma aims to contribute to the growth of Italian excellence in the luxury sector, and Cantiere delle Marche is one of these extraordinary examples,” says Giovanni Cagnoli, President of Carisma. “We believe that there are further opportunities for growth and potential for the affirmation of this brand, which is becoming increasingly appreciated and recognised.”

The acquisition follows a financial restructuring in 2022 when the company was acquired through a management buyout. The deal was backed by Austrian FIL Bros Family Office, holding 75% of the shares, while the remaining 25% was retained by the company’s co-founders, Cecchini and Buonpensiere.

“We were not actually looking for new partners, but when two entities of this calibre expressed interest in becoming part of Cantiere delle Marche, we could not help but seriously consider their proposal,” explains Tom Schröder who, through Fil Bros, is the majority shareholder of Cantiere delle Marche.

“After only a few exchanges on possible strategies and synergies, it was clear that this new partnership would become a solid pillar supporting the growth and development of our shipyard in the luxury market for many years to come.”

