New investors acquire 30% of Cantiere delle Marche
The Italian shipyard has sold 30% of its shares to new partners through a holding company set up specifically for the acquisition…
Cantiere delle Marche has announced that new partners have acquired 30% of the company’s shares, purchased in varying proportions from the existing shareholders. This purchase was made through a holding company specifically created for the transaction.
“The arrival of these new highly qualified partners makes us proud, as it reflects trust and appreciation for the history of Cantiere delle Marche and its ability to adapt to an ever-changing luxury market successfully,” says Ennio Cecchini, President, Cantiere delle Marche. “We are confident that the entry of these new partners will enhance our stability, our driving force towards the future and will bring valuable expertise in the luxury sector.”
“Our new shareholders will undoubtedly be a great support for the growth expected in the coming years, as they have already demonstrated to us,” adds Vasco Buonpensiere, CEO of Cantiere delle Marche. “We can certainly say that since the first days of our discussions, there were no doubts about the potential of this synergy.”
The new shareholding company consists of a family of Italian entrepreneurs and Holding Carisma, an investment firm that supports the growth of Italian companies through mergers and fostering collaboration across its portfolio.
“Carisma aims to contribute to the growth of Italian excellence in the luxury sector, and Cantiere delle Marche is one of these extraordinary examples,” says Giovanni Cagnoli, President of Carisma. “We believe that there are further opportunities for growth and potential for the affirmation of this brand, which is becoming increasingly appreciated and recognised.”
The acquisition follows a financial restructuring in 2022 when the company was acquired through a management buyout. The deal was backed by Austrian FIL Bros Family Office, holding 75% of the shares, while the remaining 25% was retained by the company’s co-founders, Cecchini and Buonpensiere.
“We were not actually looking for new partners, but when two entities of this calibre expressed interest in becoming part of Cantiere delle Marche, we could not help but seriously consider their proposal,” explains Tom Schröder who, through Fil Bros, is the majority shareholder of Cantiere delle Marche.
“After only a few exchanges on possible strategies and synergies, it was clear that this new partnership would become a solid pillar supporting the growth and development of our shipyard in the luxury market for many years to come.”
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Tankoa Yachts opens Civitavecchia facility
Operations at the Italian shipbuilder’s new shipyard are underway following sizeable investments to its production capacity and refitting services
Business
MB92 to acquire GYG
The refit specialists are set to buy GYG, with the deal expected to close as early as October this year
Business
Adriatic 42 appoints Eric Robert-Peillard as CEO
The Montenegrin shipyard has made another key leadership change following the former CEO's departure earlier this year
Business
Italian shipyard trio post strong financials
From stock volatility to shifts in demand, Azimut Benetti, Sanlorenzo and TISG’s results paint a positive picture ahead of MYS
Business
Pendennis secures majority shares in Cockwells
The shipyard has acquired a majority stake in the British boat builder, bringing together two well-established Cornish companies to collaborate on future growth
Business
Stefano de Vivo steps down from Ferretti
The Group’s CCO is set to leave Ferretti after a decade of growth, transitioning to a CEO role, whilst maintaining a consultancy role within the firm
Business
Related news
Tankoa Yachts opens Civitavecchia facility
1 week ago
MB92 to acquire GYG
2 weeks ago
Adriatic 42 appoints Eric Robert-Peillard as CEO
3 weeks ago
Italian shipyard trio post strong financials
3 weeks ago
Pendennis secures majority shares in Cockwells
4 weeks ago
Stefano de Vivo steps down from Ferretti
1 month ago