Partnerships with Purpose George Whitehouse, business development director of Savannah Yacht Center offers his thoughts…

We have a unique operational structure at Savannah Yacht Center: partnering with first-in-class affiliates to deliver premium-level service every time.



Of course, we have all the necessary trades in-house, and we utilize all the typical vendor-types found at most other refit operations. But it is our best-of-breed, on-site partners who help set Savannah Yacht Center’s service apart from all others.



Our partners have a physical presence in the shipyard. Their on-site availability and specialized facilities ensure expert services unhindered by travel delays and unburdened by travel expenses. This special partnership structure benefits our clients in so many ways: costs are minimized, communications are enhanced, and it does expedite the project.





A recent refit of a 76m Lurssen is a prime example of how our synergistic relationships with on-site partners pay off for our clients. The yacht required an enormous scope of work, and we had pretty much every trade involved. There was a considerable amount of plumbing and piping work, numerous carpentry tasks, extensive electrical/engine work and a significant paint job managed by Pinmar.



Almost every yacht coming to Savannah Yacht Center requires paintwork, and Pinmar was one of the first major vendors to partner with us on-site. Their specialized building is equipped to the highest standards and the work they do for us is exceptional every time.



Pinmar and all our other on-site partners made it possible to complete the refit of the Lurssen ahead of schedule, under budget, and to the great satisfaction of the yacht’s owner.



In liaison with the Captain, the management company often selects the shipyard for a refit or maintenance period. We have solid relationships with all the big management companies and their technical staff. We've worked closely with Hill Robinson on several occasions, and they're another partner with an on-site presence here at Savannah Yacht Center. Clear communications and cooperative relationships with a management company are essential - it really helps both before and during a project, ensuring the yacht is out the door on time and on budget.







Our unique “partnerships with purpose” operational structure is just one of the reasons Savannah Yacht Center is a preferred yard for the ever-growing fleet of superyachts. We’re the only shipyard on the East Coast that can haul multiple large yachts at one time. Our facilities include a 140m graving dock, a 3,240-ton shiplift and 366m of floating docks.



Unlike commercial shipyards on the US east coast, the Savannah Yacht Center is fully focused on serving superyachts, with superior upkeep, superb maintenance, and excellent crew facilities, all to help make it safer than a commercial yard. Dry-docking in commercial shipyards presents many risks to yachts and their crews, such as the containment of cutting and grinding work on adjacent vessels.



And there’s a lot to like about the location of the Savannah Yacht Center. It’s eight nautical miles up the Savannah River, providing highly valued vessels with a safe and secure location during all seasons. Any yacht owner who has ever seen or weathered the impacts of a hurricane will truly understand the benefit of being located outside the hurricane belt, yet just a day trip from South Florida or the Bahamas and close to the Caribbean.



But really, it’s our reputation and trusted on-site partnerships that put us ahead.



We rely on first-in-class partners to help us provide the premium level of service for which our shipyard is known. Our partners are an extension of the Savannah Yacht Center family, and we all look forward to welcoming you here in Savannah soon.



Partnerships with a purpose: every client’s satisfaction, every time.

