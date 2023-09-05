Pantaenius expands superyacht division The insurance firm has appointed the former Managing Director as its Global Superyacht Lead and General Chair…

Pantaenius has expanded its superyacht offering with the appointment of Mike Wimbridge as its Global Superyacht Lead and General Chair. The insurance firm says the decision was driven by the aim of increasing global engagement and enhancing the leadership structure within the company.

“We are entering a new era of heightened collaboration and cohesion,” says Wimbridge. “By developing open lines of communication and promoting synergy amongst our global teams, we are poised to amplify the impact of our collective efforts.”

With offices in Monaco, Palma, Hamburg and the UK, Wimbridge says that under his leadership, he aims to fortify Pantaenius’ global proposition, innovation and commitment to quality customer service. By spearheading the consolidation of the superyacht team's activities across the group, the intended result is a coordinated and robust approach to client services worldwide.

Though his role at the firm’s UK branch is changing, the new Global Superyacht Lead’s influence on regulatory compliance and FCA adherence remains key to the company’s operations. He will continue to work alongside the board to guide the ongoing advancement of UK operations.

