Bradford Marine acquires Roscioli Yachting Center
OneWater has sold the Roscioli Yachting Center in order to reduce debt and fund future mergers and acquisitions…
OneWater has completed a sale and leaseback arrangement of the Roscioli Yachting Center with Bradford Marine. The Florida-based yachting services provider will acquire the refit and maintenance service operations at Roscioli and all real estate assets, and in turn, will provide support for the OneWater Yacht Group and Sunseeker brands.
“We are proud to have acquired the Roscioli Yachting Center and to partner with OneWater on this transaction,” says John Kelly, CEO, Bradford Marine. “We are excited about combining our adjoining properties and the expanded capabilities this transaction provides us.”
Roscioli Yachting Center is a full-service marina in Fort Lauderdale, providing services ranging from custom carpentry and fabrications to painting and refinishing, and mechanics.
“Roscioli’s comprehensive yacht and mega yacht service offering is a natural complement to the highly regarded Bradford family of companies, and we look forward to a continued partnership for years to come,” says Austin Singleton, CEO, OneWater.
The proceeds from the sale of Roscioli will be used to reduce OneWater’s long-term debt, as well as fund its ongoing plans for further merger and acquisition opportunities.
“This strategic relationship allows us to sharpen our focus on growing our Sunseeker Yacht sales, warranty and service operations, while also strengthening our balance sheet,” adds Singleton.
OneWater Marine is one of the largest marine retailers in the US, operating 97 retail locations and 11 distribution centres. Notably, the boating conglomerate acquired Denison Yachting in April 2022.
