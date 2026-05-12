What the 50-55m charter fleet can learn from M/Y Persefoni What makes Persefoni one of the Greek islands’ most operationally complete superyachts – and what the wider 50 to 55-metre class can learn from it…

Managing motoryacht Persefoni across multiple Greek island seasons has given us a perspective on the 50 to 55-metre charter class that is difficult to acquire any other way: an intimate, operational understanding of what it actually takes to run a vessel of this size to the standard that the Greek islands demand and a genuine appreciation for how rarely that standard is fully met. Persefoni meets these demands and here is what that looks like in practice and why we believe it is worth the industry’s attention.

The range that changes everything

The Greek islands are not a tidy chain. They are spread across four distinct and geographically diverse groups – the Saronic Gulf, the Cyclades, the Ionian Islands and the Dodecanese – connected by open sea passages that demand genuine operational range, not the optimistic figures that appear on specification sheets.

Persefoni carries 150,000 litres of fuel, supporting a genuine operational range of 5,000 nautical miles at a 14-knot cruising speed. That figure is the difference between a vessel that can explore Greece and a vessel that can explore all of Greece – the Dodecanese in May, the Cyclades in June, the Saronic in July, the Ionian in August and September – without a single itinerary decision being made on the basis of fuel capacity rather than guest preference. It is a freedom that transforms the quality of the programme Persefoni can offer and one that distinguishes the yacht from a meaningful proportion of the 50 to 55-metre class whose real-world range falls well short of their listed specification.

Stability that performs in real Aegean conditions

The second area where Persefoni genuinely excels is at-anchor stability, and it is worth being specific about why this matters in the Greek islands rather than in the general superyacht context.

In the Cyclades, the summer Meltemi builds through the afternoon and routinely produces exposed anchorage conditions that test at-anchor stability to its limits. A vessel rolling in a Cycladic roadstead is not delivering the experience its guests were sold. Persefoni’s at-anchor stabilisers are rated and tested to zero-speed performance in realistic Aegean conditions, not a theoretical specification. In practice, this means that wherever Persefoni drops anchor across the Greek island groups, the yacht remains completely stable and composed. Guests sleep soundly, the interior crew works without bracing and the galley operates at full capacity. This is what genuine at-anchor stability looks like and it is one of the details that separates Persefoni from vessels that treat stabiliser specification as a marketing checkbox rather than an operational commitment.

A refit that was done in full

In 2023, Persefoni completed a comprehensive refit programme overseen by Emperio Yachting Alliance that addressed mechanical systems, guest spaces, on-deck amenities, tender and toys infrastructure, and the full range of operational systems that a crew of 13 relies on across a five-month Greek island season. This was not a cosmetic refit, it was a root-and-branch investment in the vessel’s operational integrity, and the result is a superyacht that carries the structural confidence of a Lloyd’s-classified Mariotti hull built in 2012 with the operational currency of a vessel that was comprehensively updated three years ago.

The distinction matters because it directly affects the crew’s ability to deliver. A vessel whose infrastructure is current is a vessel whose crew can focus entirely on the guest experience rather than managing a maintenance backlog alongside the demands of a full charter programme. Persefoni’s 2023 refit created exactly that environment and it shows in the consistency of the standard it delivers across a full season.

The crew complement that makes quality possible

Persefoni carries 13 professional crew for 12 guests. That ratio is the operational foundation on which everything else rests. Every department is properly resourced. The deck team has the numbers to run a watersports programme that includes two Yamaha WaveRunners, two F5S SEABOBs, an E-Foil, kayaks, paddleboards and a Castoldi Jet Tender while simultaneously managing passages, anchor watches and tender operations across the full range of Greek island environments.

The interior crew delivers a hospitality standard that is genuinely five-star rather than aspirationally so. And the chef – whose credentials include training at one of Athens’ finest Michelin-recognised restaurants – has the galley support to produce genuinely exceptional food every day of the season, not just on the first charter of the year. The volcanic-soil produce of the Cyclades, the fresh catch of the Ionian’s harbour fishermen, the wild herbs of Kefalonian hillsides – Persefoni’s galley engages with the extraordinary natural larder of the Greek islands with a seriousness and creativity that reflects a chef working at their best, properly supported.

The design that has stood the test of time

Persefoni was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2012 as part of one of Mariotti’s most celebrated series – designed by Luca Dini Design & Architecture, whose signature philosophy of restraint, proportion and natural light has produced an interior that has aged with remarkable grace across thirteen Mediterranean seasons. At 928 gross tonnes across a 10.5-metre beam, Persefoni carries a volume that creates living spaces of genuine palatial generosity, a spatial quality that positions it favourably against significantly newer and longer vessels.

The master suite’s hydraulic balconies open directly over the water. An additional balcony from the main deck foyer extends this connection between interior and the Greek seascape throughout the vessel. Six staterooms accommodate 12 guests in spaces of warmth, light and considered detail. Although not a new vessel, Persefoni’s Italian DNA and timeless design continue to set a standard that the wider 50 to 55-metre class would do well to study.

What this means for the industry

At Emperio Yachting Alliance, our management philosophy is straightforward: invest in what the Greek islands actually demand – genuine range, genuine stability, a comprehensive refit, a properly resourced crew – and the Greek islands will reward you with the finest superyacht programme in the Mediterranean. Persefoni is the proof of that philosophy in practice. It is a vessel that was built correctly, refitted properly, crewed at the right level and managed with an uncompromising commitment to the standard that the world’s greatest cruising ground deserves.

The industry’s conversation about the Greek islands should be held to the same standard. Full vessel details are available at the Persefoni website. Management enquiries to Emperio Yachting Alliance.

Images by Studio Reskos.

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