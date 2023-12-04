 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Dean Short joins Cockwells

By SuperyachtNews

Dean Short joins Cockwells

The superyacht tender specialist has appointed the former Princess Yachts executive as its new Managing Director…

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding has restructured its senior management team following the appointment of Dean Short as its new MD with immediate effect. The Falmouth, UK-based superyacht tender specialist says that the move was made in response to soaring demand in recent years.

“I am really excited to be joining a business with such a rich heritage, such a prestigious product range and a great team here in Falmouth,” says Short. “I am inspired by Dave [Cockwell] and his shareholders’ drive to significantly grow the business. It is a real privilege for me.”

Having held the position of Director of Operations at Princess Yachts for over half a decade, Short takes the operational reins of Cockwells to enable company Founder, Dave Cockwell, to focus on developing new products, increasing sales and driving the firm's technological innovation. Cockwell now holds the titles of Executive Chairman and Sales & Technical Director following the restructure.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome Dean on board having personally been at the helm and steered the ship through considerable growth over the last 20 years,” says Cockwell. “It is fantastic to have recruited somebody with such a wealth of experience and knowledge, not only in boatbuilding but also in manufacturing, to help take command of this expanding company.”

With an order book reaching into 2025, sales across the company’s entire product range are continuing to increase, with plans of further growth on the horizon following Short's appointment.

“We are now operating over three sites with a workforce of more than 150 staff to meet the ever-increasing demand for the bespoke superyacht tenders, Duchy Motor Launches and Hardy Motor Yachts that we are proud to design and build,” adds Cockwell.

Profile links

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding Ltd

Join the discussion

Dean Short joins Cockwells

35428

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for eVTOL designed for superyachts

eVTOL designed for superyachts

Klissarov Design has announced its latest project Acro – an eVTOL concept vehicle to join the superyacht tender fleet

Fleet

Image for Everatti launch new electric Land Rover Shore Tender

Everatti launch new electric Land Rover Shore Tender

The EV technology experts have partnered with Edmiston and Bannenberg & Rowell to create a low-emission shore tender for superyacht owners

Owner

Image for Cockwells delivers tenders to Renaissance

Cockwells delivers tenders to Renaissance

The British boatbuilder has created and delivered a quartet of custom-built tenders to Spain’s largest-ever superyacht

Fleet

Image for UK Government launches shipbuilding finance scheme

UK Government launches shipbuilding finance scheme

There could be a rise in new build and refit projects in the UK following the introduction of a new initiative by the UK government

Business

Image for CHIRP Report: Tender grounding

CHIRP Report: Tender grounding

A sunset cruise and pressure to impress the guests leads to a tender being left high and dry in French Polynesia

Crew

Related news

eVTOL designed for superyachts

2 months ago

Everatti launch new electric Land Rover Shore Tender

2 months ago

Cockwells delivers tenders to Renaissance

3 months ago

UK Government launches shipbuilding finance scheme

4 months ago

CHIRP Report: Tender grounding

5 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on