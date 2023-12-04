Dean Short joins Cockwells The superyacht tender specialist has appointed the former Princess Yachts executive as its new Managing Director…

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding has restructured its senior management team following the appointment of Dean Short as its new MD with immediate effect. The Falmouth, UK-based superyacht tender specialist says that the move was made in response to soaring demand in recent years.

“I am really excited to be joining a business with such a rich heritage, such a prestigious product range and a great team here in Falmouth,” says Short. “I am inspired by Dave [Cockwell] and his shareholders’ drive to significantly grow the business. It is a real privilege for me.”

Having held the position of Director of Operations at Princess Yachts for over half a decade, Short takes the operational reins of Cockwells to enable company Founder, Dave Cockwell, to focus on developing new products, increasing sales and driving the firm's technological innovation. Cockwell now holds the titles of Executive Chairman and Sales & Technical Director following the restructure.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome Dean on board having personally been at the helm and steered the ship through considerable growth over the last 20 years,” says Cockwell. “It is fantastic to have recruited somebody with such a wealth of experience and knowledge, not only in boatbuilding but also in manufacturing, to help take command of this expanding company.”

With an order book reaching into 2025, sales across the company’s entire product range are continuing to increase, with plans of further growth on the horizon following Short's appointment.

“We are now operating over three sites with a workforce of more than 150 staff to meet the ever-increasing demand for the bespoke superyacht tenders, Duchy Motor Launches and Hardy Motor Yachts that we are proud to design and build,” adds Cockwell.

