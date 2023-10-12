Everatti launch new electric Land Rover Shore Tender
The EV technology experts have partnered with Edmiston and Bannenberg & Rowell to create a low-emission shore tender for superyacht owners…
Everatti, Edmiston and Banneberg & Rowell Design have partnered on the design and launch of a new electric Land Rover Shore Tender to provide yacht owners with low-emission mobility once at anchor.
“The Shore Tender is a testament to our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions that elevate the luxury experience,” says Justin Lunny, CEO, Everrati. “With this innovation, we aim to redefine how yacht owners explore the world, offering an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on style or performance."
Through a collaborative process with Bannenberg & Rowell and Edmiston, Lunny explains that the electric Defender, based on the classic Land Rover platform, has been specially designed for the superyacht community.
It features a champagne chiller in the bonnet bulge, a sailcloth roof awning, reclaimed ocean plastic floor panels, and removable doors and capstans. The exterior paintwork can be customised to match the owner’s yacht, along with custom sailcloth duffel bags with embroidered yacht names and logos. Pricing for the tender is subject to a commissioning consultation.
“This first-of-its-kind Shore Tender vehicle is a game-changer for owners seeking to elevate their superyacht experience,” says Alex Holden, Strategy Director, Edmiston. “The project has redefined the interaction from sea to land with a vehicle that not only provides a joyous zero-emission solution on shore but also exemplifies increased environmental responsibility in the world of luxury yachting.”
Equipped with an electric powertrain, the Shore Tender will be hand-built using OEM-grade components and manufacturing processes. Its range, combined with regenerative braking, AC and DC fast charging capability, enables owners to lower their carbon emission output once ashore, rather than opting for traditional fossil fuel-powered transport.
“Bannenberg & Rowell vehicle designs are quite rare beasts,” says Dickie Bannenberg, co-founder, Bannenberg & Rowell Design. “B&R has been spearheading the creation of a Designers’ Protocol on sustainability for widespread adoption in the yacht design industry. The Shore Tender is driving silently into view at precisely the right time.”
