Cox Marine expands into the UAE British diesel outboard manufacturer, Cox Marine, signs agreement with UAE partner Gulf Yachts…

The new contract confirms Gulf Yachts will be the largest distributor of the CXO300 diesel outboard. The Doha-based company is increasing its territories beyond Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Lebanon to also distribute in UAE and Bahrain. Ghassan Al Binali, CEO of Gulf Yachts, was welcomed to Cox Marine’s UK headquarters in Shoreham recently for a tour of the facility and meetings with Cox Marine’s Hugh Hudleston, head of sales, and Gavin Wesson, chief executive officer, to discuss expanding the network in the UAE region and to discuss future plans for the larger territory.

Despite some hesitancy from the demanding superyacht tender market around the performance of diesel outboards, they are becoming a more common feature on large tenders, with the many benefits of removing volatile petrol storage onboard overcoming some of the industry’s misgivings around the perceived performance trade-off.

Ghassan Al Binali said at the time: “We are delighted that Gulf Yachts has signed a strategic alliance with Cox Marine as an exclusive distributor for Cox engines in the UAE and Bahrain, in addition to Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon. The Cox outboard diesel engine is successfully proving its superior performance, reliability and safety in the Arabian Gulf waters. We highly value the partnership with Cox Marine and the trust and confidence placed in us. This strengthened cooperation will enhance our regional recognition and create significant value, and is an extremely rewarding partnership for our clients.”

Hugh Hudleston, head of sales at Cox Marine, said: “We were delighted to welcome Gulf Yachts’ Principal, Ghassan, to our offices to mark the success of our partnership and look ahead as we enter an exciting new phase of growth in the region. With a strong order book, we are confident that Gulf Yachts is ideally placed to support Cox Marine across its territories with a larger team of technicians and sales staff. Our aim is to introduce the benefits of the CXO300 to more OEMs and customers throughout the world, and it is important to recognise the work of valued partners such as Gulf Yachts in achieving our business goals.”

Designed as a solution for both commercial and recreational use, the CXO300 diesel outboard is a step toward the new generation of diesel technology. Cox Marine believes that their solution offers up to 30% fuel savings while producing 30% less CO2 emissions, and with 479 lb. ft torque, all while removing much of the need for excessive petrol storage for tenders onboard.

