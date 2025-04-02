Brackenhof, McKeown, Pomati & Perotti An exciting blend of top-name talents brings a significant partnership to the sailing-yacht market…

L-R: Max Perotti, Giovanni Pomati, Bruce Brackenhof and Jamie Edmiston

No, this is not a new venture capital partnership or a major new law firm, but a partnership that’s worth watching closely. When Max Perotti and Sanlorenzo acquired a significant stake in Nautor Swan, it was an interesting move. Was this to challenge Ferretti Group and their Wally brand or did Max have something on his growth agenda – adding more brands to his market-leading mono-brand?

This new blend of Sanlorenzo’s portfolio, the Blue Game fleet and now Nautor Swan is essentially an opportunity for the listed group to give its owners the best experience on the water, with a cool, proven mothership, sexy chase boats and perhaps one the finest sailing pedigree cruiser racers in the market. A mini fleet of a 500EXP, an SP110, a BG54 and a 40-metre alloy Swan sounds like superyacht heaven and makes so much sense for any owner and their family and friends to have a cool and versatile mix of yachts that can do so much more than one big yacht.

Anyway, back to the main point of the story. I’ve always admired Bruce Brackenhof, not just because he’s one of the good guys, but because he’s been such a consistent sailor and salesman he adds a perfect dimension to this partnership. As perhaps the best salesman for Perini Navi in their heyday, Bruce knows sailing yachts, and now in combination with Malcolm McKeown, ex-design partner of the late legend Ed Dubois – who for many years has sailed with his own design studio, creating some incredible icons in his own name – makes this a powerful partnership.

42-metre sailing yacht

So the blend of Sanlorenzo’s financial influence and investment, under the visionary leadership of Perotti, the evolution of the Nautor Swan portfolio with Giovanni Pomati at the helm, both of which are legacy brands, managed by smart leaders, with style oozing everywhere, is an exciting prospect. But the Brackenhoff and McKeown ingredients make this a sure recipe for future success.

Not only are we going to see a stylish new 40-metre-plus range, built in alloy, coming out of Swan, but for those aficionados who love pedigree sailing yachts, the brains behind this project both in terms of development, build process and commercial strategy suggest that this will bring a new energy and positive dimension to the large sailing yacht sector.

Even though I’m a sailor at heart and appreciate the performance and pedigree of the current builders, the Baltics, the Southern Winds, the Vitters, the Wallys and the Swans, with the pinnacle of sailing sitting firmly in Vollenhove with Royal Huisman, I’m a great believer that an owner with a 30-metre-plus sailing yacht cannot ignore that fact that a mini fleet will make the most sense and deliver the best experience. This was evident at the recent St Barth’s Bucket, where sailing owners had their mothership in tow, the floating villa for those guests who just want to watch the sails fill from the comfort of an open sun deck.

500EXP

SP110

Blue Game 54

It’s fair to say that McKeown is one of the current naval architects who makes a sailing yacht look stunning, but never loses sight of performance. Therefore, this new 40-metre range is likely to turn heads and leave people in their wake. In partnership with Brackenhof, now with Edmiston in Newport, R.I., it’s hard to imagine the sailing fraternity and maybe some Sanlorenzo owners ignoring this new project. In fact, I doubt Bruce will let them!

Perhaps a new nickname will emerge, the Swan’lorenzo, a cool, stylish cruiser racer designed to partner perfectly with your 500EXP Sanlorenzo, the ultimate regatta spectator mothership.

