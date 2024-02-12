 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Baltic Yachts appoints new chief executive officer

By SuperyachtNews

Baltic Yachts appoints new chief executive officer

Composite yacht builder Baltic Yachts has announced the appointment of Tom von Bonsdorff as its new CEO…

Tom von Bonsdorff, Baltic Yacht CEO 

Baltic Yachts has welcomed its new CEO, Tom von Bonsdorff, who officially took the helm of the Finnish shipyard on February 5, 2024. With prior experience in executive roles at Volvo and Kesko, where he spearheaded the deployment of Finland's premier electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Von Bonsdorff brings a wealth of management expertise to his new position. Tasked with steering Baltic Yachts into a new era of growth, he will oversee operations at the company's newly expanded manufacturing facility in Jakobstad.

 “Following our highly successful 50th anniversary year and the launch of a number of yachts in 2023, including the revolutionary 34m foil assisted superyacht Raven, we are delighted Tom is joining Baltic Yachts to steer us through our next wave of innovation as the company continues to lead the world in advanced composite superyacht design and construction,” says Executive Vice President Henry Hawkins.

Von Bonsdorff’s appointment coincides with the opening of the new extension of Baltic Yachts’ Jakobstad facility, which brings the entire yacht-building operation under one roof.

Baltic Yachts’ new facility in Jakobstad.

Tom von Bonsdorff says: “Baltic has an enviable worldwide reputation for innovation and success in one of the most demanding sectors of the marine industry and I am delighted to be able to bring my experience in global sales, service and manufacturing to strengthen the company’s efforts in everything they do.”
 
Baltic Yachts’ owner Professor Hans Georg Näder, says: “Having someone of Tom’s calibre and worldwide industry knowledge will bring many benefits to Baltic which continues to innovate to bring the ground-breaking visions of our clients to fruition.”

Baltic Yachts

